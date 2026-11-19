MENAFN - Nam News Network)

DHAKA, Nov 20 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Bangladesh welcomed on Thursday an International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that found Myanmar responsible for a Rohingya genocide in northern Rakhine State during military operations and hoped it would pressure its neighbor to repatriate Rohingya, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid Islam described the ruling by the UN top court as“a historic day” and also "highly positive."

"We hope that the government of Myanmar, and the Arakan Army as well, will come to realise that the Rohingya people wish to return to their own country with dignity. We expect them to respect today's ruling and, in doing so, initiate the repatriation process," she said at a media briefing in Dhaka.

She urged the international community to exert pressure on the Myanmar government and the Arakan Army to begin repatriation of the Rohingya as soon as possible.

Kelly Currie, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, expressed fears about the potential for violence after the ruling was announced. But Obaid said the Bangladeshi government remains fully vigilant.

The UN's top court ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims in 2017, marking the first time it has held a state responsible for genocide. The ICJ found Myanmar responsible for genocide during military operations in northern Rakhine State by a vote of 9-6.

Bangladesh has been hosting about 1.3 million Rohingya in the southeastern Cox's Bazar coast after most fled a military crackdown in August 2017.

--NNN-ANADOLU