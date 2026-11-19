MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Even as Jammu and Kashmir recorded a peak power demand of around 3.3 GW last year, authorities have projected a peak of just 2.8 GW for the upcoming period, prompting the electricity regulatory authority to seek an urgent review amid warnings of a 665 MW non-solar power deficit.

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According to the official document, J&K has been requested to review its submitted demand forecast stating that the projected peak demand of 2.8 GW is lower than the previous year's peak of around 3.3 GW.

“Further, a peak deficit of approximately 665 MW is projected during non-solar hours from 5pm to 8am, widening after mid-month,” the documents read.

It also said that in view of the absence of advance bilateral procurement, advance Round-the-Clock (RTC) and peak hour bilateral tie-ups are recommended to address the deficit and minimise dependence on the short-term market.

Furthermore, the documents said that POWERGRID may ensure that all maintenance work of SVC at New Wanpoh is carried out now on priority as it would be difficult to provide any shutdown for New Wanpoh SVC in the December-February period.

“POWERGRID and Indigrid are both advised to carry out any maintenance activities of 400kV lines in J&K before November end so that all the transmission lines are available from Dec-Mar period,” it reads.

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The electricity regulators have further informed that no shutdown of 400kV lines shall be facilitated during the Dec-Mar period.

As already reported, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are likely to witness a power deficiency of over 16 percent during the peak solar and non-solar hours in the month of December.

An official in this regard has said that the regions may face power deficiency of nearly 16.3 percent during the peak solar and non-solar hours.“Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is likely to face power paucity of 623 MWs against the available power position during the peak solar and non-solar hours in the month of December.”

Stating the revised anticipated power supply position for December-2026 for both the Union Territories, the official said that there will likely be a peak availability of 3190 MW against the requirement of 3813 MW-keeping a loophole of 623 MW during the peak solar and non-solar hours.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the onset of cold weather has pushed Kashmir into a daily power deficit of nearly 4,400 megawatt-hours (MWh)-leaving consumers to contend with scheduled curtailments amid plummeting temperatures.

Read Also 623 MW Power Deficit Likely During Peak Winters In J&K, Ladakh Kashmir Stares At 400 MW Winter Power Deficit

An official had informed that“Over 24 hours, we face an actual power demand of 34,400 MWh. However, the power availability fluctuates from 29,000, 31000 MWh. There is a deficiency of nearly 4400 MWh.”(KNO)