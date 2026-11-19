MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Senator Dominic Smith, minister of public administration and artificial intelligence, has underscored the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies in modernising government operations, improving public-sector efficiency and making services more accessible to citizens.

Speaking at the School of Practical Accounting Education Limited (SPAEL) Graduation Ceremony on 18 November, 2026, minister Smith highlighted the importance of technological innovation and the expertise of citizens in advancing Trinidad and Tobago's national development.

Under the leadership of Kamla Persad-Bissessar, prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, the government is advancing its Digital Nation agenda, with greater emphasis on using technology to strengthen public administration, simplify processes and improve the delivery of services to citizens.

A key example of this transformation is Anansi, the government's AI-powered national digital assistant, introduced through the Ministry's implementing agency, the National Information and Communication Technology Company Limited (iGovTT). The platform allows citizens to access official government

information, obtain guidance on public services and connect with a ttconnect agent when additional assistance is required.

The ministry's broader digital transformation agenda also recognises the importance of reliable connectivity and digital inclusion, areas supported by the work of the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT). Through its universal service initiatives, TATT supports efforts to extend broadband access to underserved communities, making it easier for residents to use online government services and pursue education and training closer to home.

Minister Smith emphasised that while technology offers significant opportunities to modernise public institutions, its successful application must also be supported by the capabilities and judgement of those who use it.

The minister further highlighted the importance of developing a workforce capable of adapting to emerging technologies and supporting the continued modernisation of government services.

During the ceremony, minister Smith congratulated 112 graduates and recognised three students who earned international ABE World Prize Top Paper Awards in Strategic Human Resource Management, Digital Marketing Strategy and Leading Strategic Change.

Minister Smith also commended SPAEL for its 32 years of contribution to education and workforce development in Trinidad and Tobago