MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a world-first AI Spotlight Observatory that provides firms, academics and innovators with a comprehensive view of how AI is being adopted across financial services.

Developed in partnership with the Centre for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship (CFTE) and technology partner NayaOne, the Observatory helps meet the growing demand for greater visibility of AI adoption across the sector.

The resource highlights a range of AI use cases shaping financial services, from solutions designed to combat financial crime and enhance compliance processes to emerging technologies such as agentic payments and neurosymbolic AI.

By widening access to market intelligence, the Observatory will help firms of all sizes learn from developments across the market, better understand emerging technologies and make more informed decisions about adopting AI responsibly.

Jessica Rusu, chief data, information and intelligence officer at the FCA, said: