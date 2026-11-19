MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin opened Thursday unable to fully ride the coattails of a firmer Wall Street tape, as crypto traded near four-month lows while attention in traditional markets shifted to AI following Anthropic's Nasdaq debut. The company's shares began trading at $111.50-about 34% above its $83 IPO price-before moving sharply in both directions during early volatility.

Even as the Nasdaq Composite initially ticked higher on the excitement, BTC /USD lagged. Data points cited by Cointelegraph and TradingView put Bitcoin around the low $62,000 area during the market open, underscoring how capital flows can split between equities-driven risk appetite and persistent pressure in crypto.

Anthropic's stock started at $111.50 on the Nasdaq, a roughly 34% premium to its $83 IPO price, briefly topping out near $115. Bitcoin failed to follow equities higher, with BTC /USD pressured near the four-month low zone around $62,000 during the session open. Trading volatility appeared across both markets: the Nasdaq Composite turned red after an initial gain, while Anthropic shares fluctuated below $100. Perpetual futures pricing suggested a quickly re-rated valuation, with market participants referencing an early“fair value” near $103. Analysts framed the IPO as a major AI milestone, but the immediate takeaway for crypto traders is that enthusiasm for AI stocks didn't translate into sustained bid for Bitcoin.

Key takeawaysAnthropic's debut drives early repricing in AI equities

TradingView data cited in the report shows BTC/USD falling to about $62,250 as U.S. stock markets turned upward at the open. That backdrop mattered because it illustrates a key question for investors during high-attention IPO moments: whether renewed risk sentiment in equities spills into liquid crypto assets-or remains confined to the equity complex.

According to the same market coverage, the Nasdaq Composite initially rose as much as 0.6% on the day before flipping lower, down about 1% at the time of writing. Meanwhile, South Korea's tech-heavy KOSPI Composite Index posted strength earlier in the session, with a reported 1.4% gain.

Anthropic's Nasdaq trading under ticker ANT began at $111.50. The stock's move reflected immediate investor enthusiasm: it reportedly reached a local high around $115 before selling off, at one point slipping below the $100 mark amid ongoing volatility.

Why futures pricing mattered: valuation chatter beyond the open

Beyond the headline jump on the first prints, the report also points to how derivatives markets attempted to anchor expectations. Perpetual futures traders on Hyperliquid were described as placing“fair value” around $103, referencing an implied company valuation of roughly $1.845 trillion.

That valuation narrative shifted quickly as the stock surged at the open. The Kobeissi Letter noted that the initial trading lift pushed the company's market valuation above $2 trillion, placing it in the sixth spot among the world's most valuable public companies-an example of how quickly perceptions can change when IPO pricing and secondary demand diverge.

For crypto market watchers, this matters less as a cross-asset correlation signal and more as a reminder: AI-fueled optimism can show up first in equity pricing, while crypto may require its own catalysts-liquidity conditions, macro signals, or crypto-specific flow-to sustain a directional move.

Bitcoin stays near four-month lows as equities turn mixed

Despite early strength in technology stocks, Bitcoin's response appeared muted. The report states that sell-side pressure kept BTC/USD near four-month lows around $62,000, even as the Nasdaq briefly gained.

This kind of divergence is common in late-cycle market conditions: equities can absorb positive news quickly, particularly when the sector narrative is aligned with investor themes (in this case, AI). Meanwhile, crypto can remain constrained by its own positioning and risk controls, especially when traders are focused on downside ranges.

The report's TradingView data points to that separation in real time: as the U.S. equity tape improved, Bitcoin didn't extend the move and instead stayed pinned near the lower band of its recent trading window.

IPO enthusiasm and the broader market debate around AI winners

The article places Anthropic's debut within a larger context of renewed trust in parts of the AI ecosystem. It points to earlier coverage that linked the record-breaking IPO to renewed confidence in AI equities, against a background of uncertainty around Nvidia following the ousting of its CEO, Jensen Huang.

It also cites J.J. Kinahan, senior vice president of retail and alternative investments at CBOE Global Markets, telling CNBC that retail investors may be redirecting confidence into the most visible AI listing. Another cited perspective comes from economist Mohamed El-Erian, who characterized the IPO as“historic” in an analysis published on Substack, noting the speed at which the company grew from startup to a top global valuation tier and calling attention to potential“flow-of-funds” implications.

Still, those macro and sector themes did not immediately translate into a stronger bid for Bitcoin on Thursday's open. That tension highlights a practical takeaway for traders: even when the AI trade becomes“the” story on Wall Street, crypto can lag if broader market liquidity or crypto-specific risk appetite hasn't caught up.

Looking ahead, the key thing to watch is whether equity optimism around Anthropic evolves into sustained risk-on flows-particularly if Nasdaq sentiment stabilizes-and whether BTC/USD can reclaim levels above the reported $62,000 zone rather than continuing to track the downtrend pressure into subsequent sessions.

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