MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The U.S. Armed Forces' spending on the military operation against Iran has exceeded $48 billion since the conflict began in late February.

This was announced by Deputy Pentagon Comptroller Arthur Miller during a U.S. congressional hearing on his nomination for the position of Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Financial Management.

According to Miller, the amount includes expenditures on ammunition, the replacement of military equipment and hardware, as well as the costs of conducting military operations.

Miller clarified that the reported figure does not account for damage inflicted on U.S. military bases in the Middle East. Some of these facilities have sustained significant damage from Iranian drone and missile strikes. The figure also excludes losses incurred by the global economy.