MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The India Construction Chemicals Market is expected to register 11.78% CAGR during 2027–2032, with infrastructure emerging as the fastest-growing end-use segment.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the India construction chemicals market USD 2.53 billion in 2026 to USD 2.84 billion in 2027 and reach USD 4.96 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.78% over 2027–2032. Large infrastructure programmed and the steady move toward ready-mixed concrete are lifting demand for admixtures, while waterproofing, repair, and protective products benefit from ongoing building upkeep. Growing use of green-certified materials is also influencing how suppliers shape their offerings. At the same time, raw-material cost pressure linked to the West Asia conflict is tightening margins, making technical support and careful pricing increasingly important for sustained growth.

India Construction Chemicals Market Emerging Trends:

Major Infrastructure Build-Out Driving Specialty Admixture Needs

Big-ticket projects such as high-speed rail corridors are pushing builders to specify higher-performing concrete additives. As railway standards widen the range of approved corrosion-protection products, suppliers that can get their formulations qualified stand to win steady project work.

Shift from Site-Batched Concrete to Ready-Mix Supply

More builders are moving away from mixing concrete on site and buying it ready-made from plants. Because the concrete has to travel before it is poured, it must stay workable, which puts admixtures at the centre of the mix and gives suppliers room to pair products with hands-on technical guidance.

Fast-Growing Uptake of Eco-Certified Building Products

Green building ratings are encouraging project owners to choose certified, eco-labelled materials, including adhesives and sealants. This strengthens the hand of manufacturers with valid certifications when materials are being shortlisted for campuses and other rated projects.

India Construction Chemicals Industry Segments:

By Product

Adhesives

Anchors and Grouts

Concrete Admixtures

Concrete Protective Coatings

Flooring Resins

Repair and Rehabilitation Chemicals

Sealants

Surface-Treatment Chemicals



Waterproofing Solutions

By End-Use Sector

Commercial

Industrial and Institutional

Infrastructure

Residential

Regional Overview:

Maharashtra Anchoring Regional Demand

Maharashtra stands out as the leading regional consumer, supported by a busy mix of road and urban transit work. Pune's road upgrades and metro stations offer several entry points for infrastructure-focused suppliers, while Nagpur's airport redevelopment and Nashik's approved, event-linked ring road show how local project ownership shapes the next wave of opportunity.

Gujarat's Industrial Hubs Creating Targeted Project Openings

In Gujarat, industrial clusters such as Dahej and Hazira, backed by port connectivity and large-scale steel operations, hold promise for construction chemical suppliers. Relevance rises wherever a specific plant or port project creates a clearly defined construction package.

“The India construction chemicals market is gaining momentum as infrastructure projects, ready-mixed concrete adoption, and green-certified building products reshape how construction materials are specified and supplied. This report examines key market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities across product categories and end-use sectors, providing decision-makers with insights to support strategic planning,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

3M

ADT Industries Private Limited

Ardex Endura (India) Pvt Ltd

Arkema (Bostik)



Asian Paints

Berger Paints India Ltd. Chembond Chemicals Limited

CICO Group

ECMAS Group

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Jotun

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

MAPEI S.p.A.

MC-Bauchemie

MYK LATICRETE India Pvt. Ltd.

PENETRON

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

RPM International

Saint-Gobain

Sika AG

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