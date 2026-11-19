MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUDBURY, Ontario, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQX: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) (“Magna” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated October 8, 2026 titled“Magna Mining Reports Results of Levack Mine Preliminary Economic Assessment and Approves Restart of Production” the Company has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report titled“Levack Mine Preliminary Economic Assessment”.

The technical report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. There are no material differences in the Report from the results disclosed in the Company's news release dated October 7, 2026. A copy of the technical report is available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at .

The independent technical report is dated November 18, 2026, with an effective date of September 30, 2026, and was prepared by AGP Mining Consultants Inc. with contributions from Orix Geoscience Inc., Qualitica Consulting Inc., Libertas Metallurgy Limited, MOS Mining Consultancy Pty Ltd., and Environmental Applications Group Inc., as well as input from Magna Mining Inc.

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining Inc. is a producing mining company with a strong portfolio of copper, nickel, and precious metals assets located in the world-class Sudbury mining district of Ontario, Canada. The Company's McCreedy West Mine is currently in production, the adjacent Levack Mine is being restarted, and construction of the Crean Hill Project has been approved. These operations are supported by a pipeline of highly prospective past-producing properties including Podolsky, Kirkwood and Shakespeare.

Magna Mining is strategically positioned to unlock long-term shareholder value through continued production, exploration upside, and near-term development opportunities across its asset base.

Additional corporate and project information is available at and through the Company's public filings on the SEDAR+ website at .

For further information, please contact:

Jason Jessup

Chief Executive Officer

or

Paul Fowler, CFA

Executive Vice President

705-482-9667

Email: ...