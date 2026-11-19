MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 20 (IANS) A US congressional committee has urged tighter restrictions on aerospace technology transfers and investment involving China, saying lawful commercial arrangements with American and European companies helped advance capabilities available to the Chinese military.

House Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar released the investigation on Thursday, calling for stronger export controls, restrictions on outbound investment and a prohibition on Federal Aviation Administration certification of aircraft manufactured in China.

The committee's announcement named Honeywell, GE Aerospace and Collins, saying they repeatedly sought and obtained licences for controlled technology transfers involving Chinese military end users and other military-linked entities as part of commercial aerospace programmes.

The findings focus on weaknesses in government policy and licensing arrangements.

“American and European companies transferred technology to China that could be used against our brave men and women in uniform,” Moolenaar said.

He argued that China's military-civil fusion strategy enables its armed forces to draw on civilian technological advances.

“The US and its allies should strengthen export controls and tighten investment restrictions on the aerospace sector to stop the transfer of vital technology that will empower our foremost adversary,” he said.

According to the committee, Western companies transferred advanced technology, technical knowledge and expertise to Chinese aerospace firms through their commercial relationships.

It said export controls depended on company due diligence even when commercial incentives favoured maintaining those relationships and previous enforcement actions had exposed compliance weaknesses.

The committee also identified Chinese joint ventures as a gap in national-security scrutiny. Such arrangements allowed sensitive capabilities to move offshore outside the principal framework of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, it said.

However, the report's recommendations also acknowledge the limits of unilateral American restrictions. The committee warned that US companies could lose business without denying China access to Western technology if allied suppliers stepped in.

Among its proposed remedies, the committee called on the Treasury Department to bring China's aerospace sector within restrictions under the Outbound Investment Security Program. It also urged Congress to incorporate such a prohibition into the Comprehensive Outbound Investment National Security Act of 2025.

The recommendation that the FAA should not certify Chinese-manufactured aircraft is a proposed policy change, rather than an announcement of a new certification ban.

The committee urged passage of the Aerospace Transparency Act, identified in its release as H.R. 11047. It said the legislation would require aerospace contractors working with the US defence establishment to disclose relationships with designated Chinese military companies.

It also proposed a broad overhaul of State and Commerce Department licensing, including fuller disclosure of beneficial ownership, restrictions on dual-use transfers accessible to Chinese military companies and stronger penalties for violations.

Another recommendation concerns the Geospatial Intelligence Transparency and Security Act, identified as H.R. 11048. The committee said it would direct the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to assess commercial geospatial artificial intelligence capabilities and identify national-security concerns to inform export controls.

The committee separately called for heightened scrutiny and a presumption against approving French acquisitions of American aerospace companies until the acquiring companies unwind ties to China's civil-military system.

It also argued that US taxpayer funding should not support companies helping build adversaries' military capabilities.