MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Prachi Desai gave her fans a“proof of existence” with a rare social media appearance after more than a year.

Prachi shared a series of pictures on her social media account with the caption,“Proof of existence”.

Prachi has maintained a low-key presence on social media in recent years. Her previous post had appeared in June 2025, and now after a year and a half in November 2026.

In the latest pictures, Prachi is seen sitting casually, dressed in a simple white T-shirt and blue jeans, flaunting her quintessential dimple. One of the pictures also appears to capture her enjoying a cold beverage.

On the professional front Prachi Desai first became a household name on television with Ekta Kapoor's Kasamh Se. She was only 17 when she entered the industry and was cast as Bani Dixit Walia opposite Ram Kapoor, who played Jai Walia.

The 2006 Zee TV show became a major success, and Prachi's portrayal of Bani quickly won her a huge following. Her pairing with Ram Kapoor became one of the most remembered television couples of that era.

Reportedly, Prachi had been pursuing her studies when she was selected for Kasamh Se. She later recalled that she had to leave her studies after her HSC board examinations to pursue acting full-time.

Prachi later made her transition from television to Bollywood soon after. She made her Hindi film debut in 2008 with Rock On!!, directed by Abhishek Kapoor and starring Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli and Luke Kenny. Prachi played Sakshi, Farhan Akhtar's character Aditya's wife. Prachi later returned as Sakshi in Rock On 2 in 2016.

She then appeared in films including Life Partner, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Teri Meri Kahaani, Jannat 2, Bol Bachchan, I, Me Aur Main, Policegiri and Azhar. In 2007, she participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2 and went on to win the dance reality show.

–IANS

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