MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 20 (IANS) Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has indicated she will reverse Governor Greg Abbott's freeze on new H-1B petitions at state agencies and public universities, signalling a change in the state's approach to a visa programme widely used by Indian-born professionals.

Asked by The Texas Tribune whether she would rescind the restriction, Hinojosa replied:“Yeah, that does not make sense to me.”

“I'm not doing culture wars. That's not what I was elected to do,” she said in the interview published on Wednesday. The Tribune described the Democrat's position as a plan to undo the freeze.

The proposed reversal concerns restrictions Texas placed on its public employers. It would not change federal H-1B eligibility requirements or itself grant anyone a visa.

Abbott imposed the restriction in a January 27 letter covering state agencies controlled by gubernatorially appointed heads and public institutions of higher education. It prevents those institutions from initiating or filing new H-1B petitions without written permission from the Texas Workforce Commission until May 31, 2027.

Abbott argued that taxpayer-funded employment should prioritise Texans and said the pause would give lawmakers time to establish safeguards for the employment of foreign visa holders in state government.

His directive also required covered institutions to report their existing H-1B sponsorships, workers' countries of origin, job descriptions and recruitment efforts to the Commission by March 27.

The restriction is not a blanket prohibition on every H-1B filing.

Texas State University, quoting Commission guidance, said renewals are not treated as new petitions requiring written approval. The guidance reproduced by the university also excludes changes of status for students or recent graduates of Texas higher education institutions who are already residing in the United States when they apply.

That includes qualifying changes from F-1 student or J-1 exchange-visitor status to H-1B status, according to the university's statement.

Hinojosa also criticised abuses of the programme. Drawing on her experience as a labour lawyer, she said she opposed companies receiving job-related tax incentives and then using the money to hire H-1B workers.

She cited school districts' reliance on overseas teachers while arguing that Texas should develop a stronger pool of qualified teachers within the state. Abbott's January letter names state agencies and public higher education institutions; it does not list school districts.

Immigration advocacy organisation FWD welcomed her position on Thursday.

“This sweeping ban is hurting all Texans, not helping them,” said Zaira Garcia, its regional government relations director. The organisation argued that restrictions on international recruitment impede public institutions' work in education, healthcare and research.

Hinojosa takes office on January 19.