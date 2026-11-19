Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 20: How Much Does Fuel Cost In Your City? Check Rates
|City
|Petrol (Rs/L)
|Diesel (Rs/L)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
The latest listed rates show Hyderabad recording the highest petrol and diesel prices among these six cities, while Delhi remains comparatively cheaper.
Fuel prices are influenced by several factors, including international crude oil prices, the rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar, refining costs and government taxes. Since India depends significantly on imported crude oil, movements in global energy markets can affect domestic fuel costs.
State-level Value Added Tax (VAT) and other local levies are also responsible for differences in petrol and diesel prices across cities. Consequently, motorists in different states may pay different amounts even when international crude oil prices remain unchanged.
The daily fuel pricing system allows oil marketing companies to revise retail rates every morning at 6 am. Consumers are advised to check the latest applicable prices before refuelling, particularly when travelling between cities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment