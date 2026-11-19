MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A home in Dubai, investments, a child's education secured, and a doctor finally returning to studies he had put off for years. For Big Ticket winners, the days after the life-changing phone call did not lead to one fixed path. Some used their prize money to meet family needs, others turned to long-held personal plans.

Beyond helping family

Anna Lee Gayongan, a Filipino senior account executive who won Dh30 million in January 2026, she first focused on her family. She secured her son's education, bought a home for her parents and helped her siblings establish their own businesses.

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But the winner's plans did not stop there. She has begun supporting the construction of churches in her home province and funded a charitable foundation.

"My biggest ambition is to build an affordable hospital where people needing emergency medical care are not turned away because they cannot pay.

“My greatest wish is that while I am still alive, I can make a meaningful difference in people's lives,” Gayongan said.

Home in Dubai, then a business idea

For Indian homemaker Kanika Arora, the Dh25-million grand prize she won in July 2026 fulfilled a goal she had held for years: owning a home.

The 42-year-old has since bought a house in Dubai. Now, she is looking at a new possibility, starting her own business in the emirate.

“I finally bought the home I had always dreamed of and now I am exploring the possibility of starting my own business in Dubai,” she said.

The business remains an idea at this stage, but buying her home has opened the door for Arora to consider her next chapter.

Group ticket to investments

Bangladeshi electrician Mohammed Naser Balal won Dh25 million in July 2025 after purchasing his winning ticket with a group of friends.

While he planned to share the prize among the group, Balal had clear aims for his own