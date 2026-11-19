When it comes to tomatoes, many people immediately think of vitamin C. But the substance that gives tomatoes their rich red color and has recently become popular in the natural health ingredient scene is actually lycopene. As a fat-soluble carotenoid, its antioxidant properties and how it behaves in the body are different from common compounds like beta-carotene and lutein. That said, it's not a 'miracle drug,' so we should look at the current research evidence realistically and understand its value and limits rationally.

-p is lycopene? What is its main component?

Lycopene

Food sources: Not just tomatoes, they're better absorbed when cooked with some fat

Fresh ripe tomatoes are the main dietary source of lycopene. The lycopene content is greatly affected by the variety and ripeness of the tomato-the redder and riper the fruit, the higher the content. Regular fresh tomatoes contain about 31–77 mg/kg, while yellow tomatoes have very little. Besides that, red fruits and vegetables like watermelon, red grapefruit, guava, and rosehip also contain small amounts of lycopene.

A lot of people have a misconception that eating tomatoes raw is the most nutritious. Actually, when it comes to absorbing lycopene, it's the opposite: lycopene is wrapped in the chromoplasts of plant cells, and heating can break down the cell walls and release the lycopene. Plus, pairing it with some oil can greatly increase absorption. Processed tomato products like tomato sauce, tomato paste, and tomato juice, which are crushed, heated, and concentrated, actually have much higher lycopene content and bioavailability than the same weight of raw tomatoes. Some studies even show that eating tomato sauce with oil can allow your body to absorb up to 3.8 times more lycopene than from raw tomatoes.

Antioxidants are basic, and several potential health directions are still being researched.

Several meta-analyses show that people with higher serum lycopene levels tend to have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke. The possible mechanisms are thought to be related to antioxidant effects, improving vascular endothelium, helping regulate blood lipids, and mild blood pressure reduction. However, this doesn't mean that taking lycopene alone can treat high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or coronary heart disease.

Oxidative stress is a key pathway for UV damage to the skin. Some randomized controlled trials have found that continuously taking lycopene can help reduce UV-induced redness and relieve photo-oxidative damage. But it's not sunscreen-it doesn't block UV rays and can't replace proper sun protection or sunscreen products.

Oxidative stress is closely related to chronic low-grade inflammation. The State Administration for Market Regulation's "Catalogue of Health Food Ingredients: Lycopene (Draft for Comments)" is planning to make it clear that its functional claims can include: helps with antioxidant defense and helps boost immunity. This is also an important step forward in domestic regulations.

Natural Lycopene Extract: Industrial Extraction Methods and Quality Differences

Natural tomato extract (supercritical CO2 process): Made from tomato processing by-products like skins and seeds, with no risk of organic solvent residues. Its isomer composition matches that of naturally occurring dietary lycopene, making it a mainstream high-end ingredient for foods, dietary supplements, and softgel capsules.

Solvent extraction: cheaper, requires strict control of solvent residues, mostly used for food coloring.

Synthetic lycopene: high purity, low price, single configuration. Regulations distinguish between the suitable population and the natural extract version, so you need to check the source when buying raw materials and finished products.

Key quality indicators of raw materials: total lycopene content, all-trans / cis isomer ratio, solvent residues, heavy metals, microbes, and oxidation value. Degradation caused by light and oxygen can directly reduce the effective content, so lycopene oil resin and powder are usually paired with antioxidants like vitamin E for protection.

Safety, Scope, and Pitfall Guide

Overall, lycopene is pretty safe, and getting it from a normal diet poses almost no risk.

If you take large amounts over a long period, a few people might get lycopenemia, which makes the skin turn yellow or orange, similar to carotenemia. This usually goes away on its own after stopping intake and generally doesn't cause other toxicity, so no need to panic.

According to the draft recommendations: it's not suggested for kids, pregnant women, or breastfeeding mothers to take lycopene supplements. Adults can use it as a dietary supplement.

If you're on anticoagulants or prescription medications for chronic conditions and plan to take high doses long-term, it's a good idea to check with your doctor or nutritionist first.

People with gout should be cautious: tomatoes themselves are low-to-moderate in purines, so eating a lot of tomato products should be monitored based on your uric acid levels. There's no clear evidence directly linking lycopene itself to higher uric acid, but it's important to know the difference between whole tomato foods and lycopene extracts.

Lycopene

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