Magnesium is the second most abundant mineral within human cells and one of the four essential macrominerals required by the body. It participates in a wide range of biochemical reactions, including energy metabolism, protein synthesis, muscle contraction, and nerve signal transmission. Although the total amount of magnesium in the human body is relatively small-approximately 25 grams, with 60% stored in the bones-its role is vital. However, shifts in modern dietary patterns and the presence of certain medical conditions can lead to magnesium deficiency, potentially resulting in hypomagnesemia.

I Does Magnesium Deficiency Occur?Widespread magnesium deficiency is the result of several converging factors: intensive agricultural practices have led to soil degradation and a decline in the magnesium content of crops; the refining of grains causes flour to lose nearly 80% of its magnesium; high salt intake and the consumption of more than two cups of coffee daily accelerate the loss of magnesium through urine; chronic stress triggers sustained cortisol secretion, which consumes significant amounts of magnesium; and for individuals over the age of 50, reduced intestinal absorption further exacerbates magnesium loss.

II Metabolism in the Human BodyMagnesium is primarily absorbed in the small intestine, specifically within the jejunum and ileum. The rate of absorption is influenced by several factors:Intake Levels: When dietary magnesium intake is low, the absorption rate can increase to 40%–60%; conversely, when intake is high, the absorption rate drops to 10%–20%.Dietary Composition: Substances such as phytic acid (found in whole grains and legumes), oxalic acid (found in spinach and nuts), and high-fiber foods can bind to magnesium, reducing its absorption. Conversely, protein, lactose, and vitamin D can enhance absorption Health: Gastrointestinal conditions-such as chronic diarrhea, Crohn's disease, or celiac disease-can impair the body's ability to absorb magnesium.

III forms of magnesium

Magnesium is available in various forms, including magnesium oxide, magnesium citrate, magnesium sulfate, and magnesium glycinate. Among these, magnesium glycinate-a complex formed by magnesium and the amino acid glycine-boasts a high absorption rate (approximately four times that of magnesium citrate) and is widely recognized as one of the most bioavailable and high-quality sources of magnesium. Nowadays, the delivery formats for magnesium glycinate have expanded beyond traditional capsules and tablets to include a diverse range of options, such as gummies and liquids. Particularly within the sleep and mood support category, magnesium glycinate is frequently combined with other high-profile ingredients-such as gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), ashwagandha, and vitamin B6-to create a variety of innovative supplements. Capitalizing on this trend, YTBIO offers an extensive portfolio of magnesium-based products in various formats and raw material types. These include magnesium glycinate capsules and tablets, magnesium threonate tablets, magnesium citrate softgels, multi-magnesium gummies and tablets, and magnesium drops-all designed to cater to diverse consumer preferences, with options for custom formulations as well.

Driven by a growing public awareness of the health risks associated with magnesium deficiency, combined with an increasing demand for bone health solutions-a trend further fueled by an aging population-the magnesium market is experiencing rapid growth.