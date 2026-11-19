MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GAZA CITY /ISTANBUL, Nov 20 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Hundreds of displaced Palestinian children gathered at the Turkish School in Gaza City on Thursday, appealing to the world to guarantee their rights to education, health and safety ahead of World Children's Day, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

The solidarity gathering took place at the school, where displaced families are sheltering in nearby tents, and sought to draw attention to the profound humanitarian, psychological and educational toll of Israel's war on children growing up in the enclave.

The schoolyard was decorated with Palestinian and Turkish flags and banners of the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), while children wore traditional Palestinian embroidered clothing, keffiyehs and school uniforms.

Participants displayed signs and drawings in multiple languages, expressing their calls for protection and their right to education, health care, safety and a life of dignity.

The event included speeches, songs and performances in which children appealed to the world to stand with them and not forget their suffering.

Palestinian student Maria Daher told Anadolu that hundreds of children attend the Turkish School and live in tents nearby.

“We are sending a message to the world to see who Gaza's children are. They are deprived children, children of hunger, children who suffer from the cold and from everything,” she said.

“Gaza's children want their right to education, health, safety and a dignified life.”

“Palestinian children have the right to live in safety and freedom, and Gaza's children have the right to learn, play and live safely,” she said.

“On World Children's Day, don't forget us,” she added.

Palestinian teacher Nahla Shehab told Anadolu that hundreds of displaced children living in tents near the school took part in the event.

“The children had endured harsh conditions over the past three years, including bombardment, hunger, fear and deprivation of their most basic childhood rights,” she said.

“Today, these children are looking at the world with hope, looking toward the sun of freedom and a bright tomorrow, hoping that one day the world will look at their rights,” she said.

World Children's Day is observed annually on Nov 20.

On Thursday, the Palestinian Education Ministry said more than 21,000 children have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 as a result of Israel's genocidal war, while tens of thousands more have been injured.

Since October 2023, Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000, most of them women and children, while around 90 per cent of the enclave's infrastructure has been destroyed.

--NNN-ANADOLU