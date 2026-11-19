MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Delegates at the International Civil Aviation Organization proposed reforms to aviation's global economic framework that will encourage the emergence and deployment of new technologies and cleaner energies. This was the key outcome of November 19, talks at the ICAO Worldwide Air Transport Conference, currently taking place at ICAO headquarters in Montréal.

Broad agreement was reached on the need for harmonised, risk-based, and proportionate economic regulation that facilitates the adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, sustainable aviation fuels, and advanced air mobility solutions.

Participants highlighted the value of frameworks that support innovation, ensure investment, and create clear pathways for commercial deployment, while providing flexibility to address national and local circumstances. Guidance and early-stage regulatory initiatives, including sandboxes and demonstration corridors, were widely recognised as effective ways to nurture new technologies and gather practical experience before introducing binding standards.

The Conference placed strong focus on the role of digital transformation in ensuring safe, efficient, and resilient air transport operations. Participants confirmed that reliable, interoperable digital data and intelligent systems underpin not just operational efficiency and safety but are also vital for evidence-based policymaking and future infrastructure modernisation.

Key themes included the value of modernising communication and air traffic management systems, developing shared digital standards, and strengthening cyber resilience across the sector. The need to make digitalisation accessible and cost-effective for operators of all sizes, and to ensure inclusive participation by developing States, was highlighted as a central priority.

Collaboration between industry and government was emphasised as critical to modernising regulatory approaches and ensuring frameworks keep pace with rapid technological evolution. Panelists noted that close dialogue will help support safe, efficient, and scalable operations worldwide, and that harmonised approaches can provide greater certainty for investors and infrastructure planning.

The Conference also reaffirmed that international standards are key to building effective, market-enabling policies and avoiding fragmentation that could impede cross-border air services. Delegates pointed to the ICAO's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) as a successful example of this approach.

Sustainable growth

On the topic of reducing aviation's environmental impact, there was consensus that increasing access to sustainable fuels and new energy solutions can unlock economic opportunity, create skilled jobs, and contribute to energy security for States at every level of development.

Participants called for international support, mobilisation of investment, and the creation of robust supply chains. The importance of harmonised certification and sustainability criteria to support the global scale-up of sustainable aviation fuels was widely supported, alongside targeted capacity-building for developing States.

Throughout their deliberations, delegates underscored the key importance of ICAO's leadership role in delivering practical guidance, fostering global harmonisation, and supporting States with targeted technical assistance and tools in these critical areas.

The outcomes of these discussions point to strong and united commitment from ICAO member states to ensure that regulatory, economic, and digital frameworks are modernised in ways that enable innovation, create opportunity, and sustain the resilience and growth of international air transport.