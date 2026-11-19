MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At Zero 10, Art Basel's initiative for art of the digital era, Random International presents In all chaos there is a cosmos, a new series of three responsive light sculptures unveiled for the first time. Reflecting visitors' movements as figures of light, the works explore humanity's relationship to artificial intelligences. Presented by Random International and HOFA.io at Art Basel Miami Beach, booth Z7. VIP Preview: 2–3 December 2026; Public Days: 4–6 December 2026.

London, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new series of responsive light sculptures by Random International, In all chaos there is a cosmos, makes its debut in Zero 10, Art Basel's initiative for art of the digital era, at Art Basel Miami Beach 2026, booth Z7. The three works reflect visitors' movements as three-dimensional figures of light, tracing a digital entity's evolution out of the screen and into the physical world, and exploring humanity's relationship to artificial intelligences.







Our Future Selves (2019), Random International. Installation view, exhibited in 'Life in a Different Resolution' at Nxt Museum, The Netherlands. Photograph: Riccardo De Vecchi.

Presented by Random International and HOFA.io, In all chaos there is a cosmos forms part of Generation, the 2026 Miami Beach edition of Zero 10 and its largest presentation to date, curated by Karen Archey with Eli Scheinman. VIP Preview Days take place on 2–3 December 2026, followed by public days from 4–6 December 2026.

Light moves through the sculptures in flocking patterns, gathering into recognisable human figures as visitors approach. In the central sculpture, In all chaos there is a cosmos, a life-sized figure takes shape across a vast, sprawling mass of loosely arranged LED ribbons. Custom camera tracking captures visitors' movements, while custom machine-learning mapping allows their figures to form across the loose ribbons.

In the two smaller works, Close To Me / I and Close To Me / II, the figure appears at half scale within a neat, ordered grid of LEDs, developed from the studio's Future Self series, ongoing since 2012. When no one is present, it dissolves back into flocking light. Each figure follows the viewer's movement: recognisable, yet somehow separate.

As embodied AI develops rapidly and technology in human guise becomes part of everyday life, Random International seeks new ways to represent new forms of life. Here, Random International describes the flocking light as a collective intelligence that briefly takes on each visitor's human form, then moves beyond it. For the artists, meeting a figure that moves like the viewer, yet seems to exist independently, invites an exploration of unfamiliar intelligence through instinct, movement and feeling.

Since founding Random International in 2005, Hannes Koch and Florian Ortkrass, best known for Rain Room (2012), have used the reflected self-image to connect with audiences: from Audience (2008), a host of mechanised mirrors that turn to follow the viewer, to the Future Self series, which renders a moving body in light within a three-dimensional grid of LEDs and has been accompanied by choreography by Sir Wayne McGregor and a score by Max Richter.

Florian Ortkrass, co-founder of Random International, says:“As a society, we are liberating a lot of things with a limited understanding of the consequences, or even of what they could mean in the first place. In this work, three dimensional space no longer needs to be a grid for us to experience the order in apparent chaos.”

Hannes Koch, co-founder of Random International, adds:“I see the liberation of the pixel as a way of regaining at least some form of interpretative human agency over technology and its materialities; we no longer have to submit the material form to the strict grids and formal requirements of the technology. We can make a mess and still imbue it with some form of soul.”







Left: Swarm Study / XIII (2018), Random International. Nxt Museum, The Netherlands. Photograph: Riccardo De Vecchi. Right: Rain Room (2012), Random International. The Curve, Barbican, London. Photograph: Random International.

About HOFA Gallery (House of Fine Art)

Founded in 2012, HOFA Gallery (House of Fine Art) represents contemporary painters, sculptors, photographers and multidisciplinary new media artists from all over the world including China, Korea, the United States, Italy, France, Argentina and Australia, among many others. Since its inception, HOFA has provided government institutions, museums, art galleries and private collectors access to some of the most sought-after works of art. Since 2018 the gallery has expanded its reach beyond the contemporary art program, curating a series of highly acclaimed new media public art installations and immersive exhibitions; it is growing the artist portfolio in the generative AI space, exploring the relationship between human and machine collaboration and its interaction with nature.

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