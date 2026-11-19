MENAFN - Live Mint) The Odisha government has announced a three-day school holiday from November 19 to November 21 as Cyclone Avkan approaches the eastern coast. The closures have been ordered in several districts as a precautionary measure. According to reports, the order covers government, government-aided and private schools.

| 'Yellow' alert issued for Andhra, Odisha ahead of Cyclone Akvan landfall: IMD Are schools open or closed in Odisha and Tamil Nadu?

While Odisha has announced school holidays in several districts, parents in Tamil Nadu are also wondering whether schools will remain open on Friday (November 20).

According to NDTV Profit, no statewide school holiday has been announced in Tamil Nadu so far, with schools in Chennai expected to function normally. However, the situation could change if the district administration issues a separate closure order in view of the weather conditions associated with Cyclone Avkan.

In Odisha, the Department of School and Mass Education has ordered schools in nine districts to remain closed on Friday. The order applies to all government, government-aided and private schools in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Koraput.

It is worth noting that schools in Malkangiri, Rayagada and Koraput will remain closed on Friday, but no holiday has been announced for Saturday in these districts so far. The closure is a precautionary measure in view of the cyclone threat.

The school holiday announcement comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD ) has forecast that Cyclone Avkan is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, near Gopalpur, by Friday noon.

| Cyclone Akvan: Landfall timeline, wind speed and states on IMD's weather alert

The cyclone threat has also affected recruitment-related activities in Odisha. According to Hindustan Times, the state government has postponed the Staff Selection Board (SSB) recruitment exams for Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk posts,scheduled for November 21 and 23. Revised dates will be announced in due course.

Are offices closed in Odisha and Tamil Nadu? Is WFH advisory in place?

While school closures have been announced in parts of Odisha, there has been no official notification confirming the closure of offices in Odisha or Tamil Nadu. Neither state has announced a general work-from-home advisory for employees in view of Cyclone Avkan, according to the information available so far.

Separately, the Odisha government has cancelled leave for all government employees until Sunday as part of its cyclone preparedness measures. Officials and employees who are currently on leave have been directed to resume duty.

Airlines issue travel advisories amid Cyclone Avkan threat

Apart from schools and government offices, the cyclone threat has also disrupted air travel. On Thursday, airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, issued travel advisories, asking passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

In a social media post, Air India said, "Flight operations to and from Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Visakhapatnam may be affected due to adverse weather conditions."

IndiGo also issued an advisory, stating, "Due to adverse weather conditions associated with Cyclone Akvan, flight operations to and from Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata are impacted. We are notifying affected customers on the mobile number provided at the time of booking. Customers are advised to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport."

Meanwhile, according to All India Radio, the weekly flight between Chennai and Yangon, Myanmar, has been cancelled in both directions due to the cyclone. More than 144 passengers who had travelled to Chennai from Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli to board the flight had to return home. The next flight is scheduled to take off next week.

Trains cancelled and rescheduled: What passengers need to know

Air travel is not the only mode of transport affected. Train services have also been disrupted as a precautionary measure ahead of the cyclone's expected landfall.

According to a PTI report, the East Coast Railway cancelled at least 41 trains and rescheduled 29 others on Thursday. Separately, the South Eastern Railway cancelled 28 express trains, most of which were scheduled to pass through or terminate at Puri on Friday.

Odisha steps up preparedness amid Cyclone Avkan threat

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has intensified its preparations as the cyclonic storm approaches the coast.

Officials said on Thursday that more than three lakh people had been evacuated, while 423 rescue teams had been deployed across vulnerable areas of the state. A total of 9,341 cyclone shelters have also been set up across potentially affected districts.

The preparations come as Cyclone Avkan, the third such storm to threaten the state in 24 days, changed its trajectory over the past 24 hours. The cyclone was initially projected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh.

(with PTI inputs)