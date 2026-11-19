MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 20 (IANS) Four Democratic lawmakers have announced legislation to let old deportation orders expire and offer eligible immigrants a route to permanent residence, citing the case of Sikh grandmother Harjit Kaur, who was deported to India after more than three decades in the United States.

Representatives Lateefah Simon, John Garamendi, Zoe Lofgren and Juan Vargas, all from California, announced the Protect Our Neighbors Act on Thursday.

Garamendi's office said Kaur's case inspired the legislation. She was detained during a routine immigration check-in in September 2025 and subsequently deported, despite reporting to immigration authorities every six months for more than 13 years.

Her family welcomed the proposal.

“We are still traumatized and horrified by the cruel treatment of our grandmother one year ago,” the family said in a statement released by Simon's office.

The family described Kaur as a central figure in their lives and the wider community, having raised children and grandchildren during her decades in America.

The published bill would make final removal orders expire 10 years after issuance.

An immigration judge could renew an expired order at the Homeland Security Secretary's request, but only with clear and convincing evidence of significant reasons for the delay unrelated to administrative or funding problems, and new evidence establishing that renewal served the public interest.

People with expired, unrenewed orders could seek lawful status for which they qualify after at least 10 years' continuous US presence, provided they had no conviction for an offence punishable by more than a year in prison. Renewal would be barred while that petition was pending.

A separate provision would allow discretionary permanent residence for certain people physically present in the US with longstanding orders based on specified immigration grounds.

Applications would require a fee capped at $1,200 and a certified copy of the applicant's latest federal income-tax return.

Neither expiration nor an application would automatically confer a green card.

The sponsors argued that immigrants whose removal had been deferred for years had built families, worked and established community ties while remaining vulnerable to deportation.

“We need a sensible immigration policy for those who have resided peacefully for a long time in America,” Lofgren said.

Garamendi's office said Kaur had lived in the US since the early 1990s and remained in contact with her family after returning to India. The lawmakers presented her experience as an example of the uncertainty facing longstanding residents with unresolved immigration status.