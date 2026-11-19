Army Chief Visits Czech Republic To Deepen Strategic Partnerships

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth, along with India's Ambassador to the Czech Republic Raveesh Kumar, called on Czech Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marie Chatardová during his ongoing official visit to the Czech Republic. According to a post shared by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army on X, the interaction provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on India-Czech relations and explore avenues for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The engagement reaffirmed the shared commitment of the two countries to deepening their longstanding partnership, the post stated.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and Malaysian Army are set to conduct the 2026 edition of their joint military exercise Harimau Shakti from November 18 to 30, with a focus on enhancing interoperability, strengthening military cooperation and promoting mutual understanding between the two forces. The Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army announced the upcoming exercise in a post on X, highlighting its role in strengthening bilateral defence cooperation. "Exercise HARIMAUSHAKTI 2026 | Strengthening Bilateral Military Cooperation. The #IndianArmy and #MalaysianArmy gear up for the upcoming edition of Joint Military Exercise #HARIMAUSHAKTI 2026, aimed at enhancing interoperability, strengthening professional military cooperation and fostering mutual understanding between the two Armies. COMING SOON...” the Indian Army said. The joint exercise is part of the ongoing military engagement between India and Malaysia and is aimed at improving coordination and operational synergy between the two armies. (ANI)