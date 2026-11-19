Shimron Hetmyer Makes T10 History in Emirates Eagles Win Over United Tigers

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 20 (ANI): Shimron Hetmyer struck a stunning unbeaten 102 off 39 balls as the Emirates Eagles beat the United Tigers by 40 runs in the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. The innings made Hetmyer the highest run scorer in a single season in the league's history with 428 runs after 10 innings, surpassing Tim David's total of 393 last season with the UAE Bulls, according to a release.

Batting first, the Eagles lost Kyle Mayers (7 off 7) early, caught by Faheem Ashraf off Ali Majid (1/12) in the second over to leave them at 11/1. Alex Hales (5 off 7) was forced to retire hurt, and that brought Hetmyer and David Wiese together. Hetmyer hit nine fours and eight sixes at a staggering strike rate of 261, while Wiese (25 not out off 10) finished the innings with a flurry. The Eagles closed on 147/1 in 10 overs.

Chasing 148, the Tigers lost Sahibzada Farhan (7 off 4) caught by Chris Green off Haider Razzaq (1/21) at 28/1 in the third over. Fakhar Zaman held the innings together with 45 off 26 balls, including three fours and three sixes, before Tymal Mills (1/13) bowled him in the eighth over. Joe Clarke (18 off 11) was caught by Toby Albert off Trent Boult (1/23), and David Wiese (2/14) removed Abbas Afridi (2 off 3) and Iftikhar Ahmed (6 off 4) in his two overs to leave the Tigers struggling at 86/5. Faheem Ashraf (20 off 7) was caught by Wiese off Hilal Afghan (1/14) in the final over, and the Tigers finished on 107/6 in 10 overs, 40 runs short.

The result leaves the Eagles on 10 points in fifth place, level with fourth-placed United Tigers and third-placed UAE Bulls, with only net run rate differentiating the three positions. The group stage is now complete, with the Yas Lions finishing top of the table after 10 matches, booking a place in the final automatically. The Qualifier will be played tomorrow between second-placed Arabian Aces and third-placed UAE Bulls, the defending champions, with the match starting at 5.30 PM Local Time (7 PM IST). The winner will then face the Yas Lions in the final, starting at 7.45 PM Local Time (9.15 PM IST), at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Earlier today, the UAE Bulls beat the Arabian Aces by 7 wickets, while bottom of the table Royal Desert Champions defeated the table toppers Yas Lions by 19 runs.

Brief scores: Emirates Eagles beat United Tigers by 40 runs Emirates Eagles 147/1 in 10 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 102*, David Wiese 25*; Ali Majid 1/12) United Tigers 107/6 in 10 overs (Fakhar Zaman 45, Faheem Ashraf 20, Joe Clarke 18; David Wiese 2/14, Tymal Mills 1/13, Hilal Afghan 1/14). (ANI)