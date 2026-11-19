(MENAFN- GetNews) Shanghai, China - November 19, 2026 Deep-draw food trays place greater demands on PET sheet than shallow containers. During thermoforming, the sheet must stretch over a relatively deep mold, and material thickness is redistributed across the bottom, sidewalls, and corners. Two problems frequently concern thermoforming manufacturers: local wall thinning and insufficient rigidity in the finished tray. When these problems occur, increasing the original sheet thickness may seem like the easiest solution. Sometimes it works, but not always. The actual result also depends on PET material grade, thickness consistency, tray geometry, and forming conditions. As a PET sheet manufacturer, we recommend evaluating the incoming roll before making major changes to the production process. Why Do Deep-Draw PET Trays Become Too Thin? A flat PET sheet has a relatively uniform thickness before forming. Once heated and stretched over a mold, however, its thickness becomes uneven. The bottom, sidewalls, and corners do not experience the same degree of stretching. In a deep-draw tray, the corners and transition areas between the bottom and sidewalls often experience significant material stretching. These areas can become considerably thinner than the original sheet. For example, a manufacturer using 0.6 mm PET sheet may find that the finished tray has acceptable thickness at the bottom but much thinner corners. This does not automatically mean the original 0.6 mm sheet is defective. The selected thickness may simply be insufficient for the tray geometry. Before changing the material, check:

Original sheet thickness.

Minimum wall thickness after forming.

Tray depth and overall dimensions. Whether thinning occurs consistently in the same locations. The most useful measurement is the thickness distribution across the finished tray, not just the nominal thickness printed on the material specification. How to Select the Right PET Sheet Thickness There is no universal thickness for deep-draw food trays. The appropriate specification depends on tray dimensions, draw depth, material distribution, and required rigidity. A deeper tray generally needs more consideration than a shallow tray of similar width. The following table provides a practical starting point for discussing material selection. These are illustrative purchasing ranges, not guaranteed forming recommendations.

Original PET Sheet Thickness Typical Consideration 0.3–0.5 mm Relatively shallow trays and lighter structures 0.5–0.8 mm General food trays and moderate forming depths 0.8–1.2 mm More demanding structures requiring additional material 1.2–1.7 mm Heavier-duty or specially designed applications

A thicker sheet provides more material for stretching, but it also increases material consumption and may require adjustments to heating and forming conditions.

I would not recommend jumping directly from 0.6 mm to 1.0 mm simply because the corners are thin. First determine whether the problem comes from insufficient starting thickness or poor material distribution.

If the original sheet already has significant thickness variation, buying a thicker roll may only partially solve the problem.

APET, RPET, or GAG: Which PET Material Is Suitable?

Thickness is important, but material grade also affects thermoforming behavior.

Different PET structures may be suitable for different tray requirements.

APET Sheet

APET is a common choice for transparent thermoformed food trays. It offers good clarity and is widely used in food packaging applications. For deep-draw products, buyers should pay attention to forming consistency and whether the selected grade can maintain sufficient material distribution throughout the tray.

RPET Sheet

RPET incorporates recycled PET material and is used in many thermoforming applications. However, recycled content alone does not determine forming performance. The consistency of the recycled raw material and the quality control of the sheet manufacturer are also important.

GAG Sheet

GAG is a multilayer PET structure, commonly using PETG/APET/PETG layers. It can be considered when the application requires a different balance of forming characteristics, appearance, and material structure.

For most buyers, the right question is not simply which PET grade is best, but which grade can consistently produce the required tray structure on the existing thermoforming line.

Why Thickness Uniformity Matters as Much as Nominal Thickness

This is an issue that buyers sometimes overlook when comparing PET sheet suppliers.

Two rolls may both be specified as 0.8 mm, but their actual thickness distribution may differ.

If one roll has thinner areas across its width, those areas may become especially vulnerable during deep drawing.

This can result in:



Uneven wall thickness after forming.

Weak corners and sidewalls.

Differences in tray rigidity. Inconsistent forming results between production batches.

When evaluating a new PET sheet supplier, ask about thickness control and measurement procedures. Check several positions across the sheet width rather than measuring only one point.

At PULIXIN, we consider thickness consistency an important part of PET sheet quality because downstream thermoforming manufacturers depend on stable material behavior.

What If the Tray Is Still Not Rigid Enough?

Insufficient rigidity does not always mean the original PET sheet is too thin. The location of the deformation can help identify the cause.

Processing factors worth checking:



Heating: Uneven heating can cause inconsistent stretching.

Forming conditions: Excessive stretching may produce thin areas.

Mold design: Corner radii and tray geometry influence material distribution. Cooling: Inadequate or uneven cooling can affect dimensional stability.

How to Help Your PET Sheet Supplier Recommend the Right Thickness

When requesting a quotation for deep-draw PET sheet, providing only the material type and thickness is often insufficient.

1Current sheet thickness: For example, 0.6 mm or 0.8 mm.2Tray dimensions and depth: Overall length, width, and forming depth.3Material grade: APET, RPET, GAG, or your current specification.4Problem area: Whether the bottom, corners, or sidewalls become too thin.5Required rigidity: Describe the actual problem, such as bending, collapsing, or insufficient stacking strength Thermoforming Sheet Rolls from PULIXIN

PULIXIN manufactures PET sheet rolls for downstream thermoforming manufacturers, including APET, RPET, and GAG materials.

Specification Available Range Thickness 0.18–1.7 mm Width 250–1,400 mm Roll Weight 50–800 kg Material Options APET, RPET, GAG Colors Customized options

Need a better PET sheet specification for your deep-draw food trays?

Send PULIXIN your current sheet thickness, tray dimensions and depth, together with photos or samples of the areas experiencing excessive thinning or insufficient rigidity.

Get a Professional Quote Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat PET sheet thickness is suitable for deep-draw food trays?It depends on the tray dimensions, depth, material grade, and required rigidity. The original sheet thickness should be selected according to the expected material stretching and minimum wall thickness after forming are the corners of my PET food tray too thin?Corners often experience greater stretching during thermoforming. Insufficient starting thickness, uneven material distribution, and unsuitable tray geometry can all contribute to local thinning thicker PET sheet always better for deep-draw thermoforming?No. A thicker sheet provides more material, but it also increases material costs and may require different heating and forming settings. The goal is to find the right balance between material consumption and finished-tray performance APET or RPET better for deep-draw food trays?Both can be suitable. Actual performance depends on material formulation, raw material consistency, sheet quality, and forming conditions. Production trials are the best way to compare specific grades information should I provide when requesting a PET sheet quotation?Provide your current sheet thickness, PET grade, tray dimensions, forming depth, required roll width, and a description or sample of the problem. This helps the manufacturer recommend a more appropriate specification.

About us

Pulixin Packaging Materials (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. was established in 2009 in Shanghai. Its registered capital is RMB 20.8 million and area is more than 20,000 square meters. We are a manufacturer and seller of PP, PS, PET sheets etc. Our company owns 12 PET/PP/PS co-extruded production lines which import from Europe, and 2 coating production lines. Our production volume has been more than 40,000 metric tons per year. Our company products are mainly used in packaging for electronics, food, toys, cosmetics, medical, toys, printing and other industries.