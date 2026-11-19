PET Sheet Thickness And Material Selection For Deep-Draw Food Trays
|Original PET Sheet Thickness
|Typical Consideration
|0.3–0.5 mm
|Relatively shallow trays and lighter structures
|0.5–0.8 mm
|General food trays and moderate forming depths
|0.8–1.2 mm
|More demanding structures requiring additional material
|1.2–1.7 mm
|Heavier-duty or specially designed applications
A thicker sheet provides more material for stretching, but it also increases material consumption and may require adjustments to heating and forming conditions.
I would not recommend jumping directly from 0.6 mm to 1.0 mm simply because the corners are thin. First determine whether the problem comes from insufficient starting thickness or poor material distribution.
If the original sheet already has significant thickness variation, buying a thicker roll may only partially solve the problem.
APET, RPET, or GAG: Which PET Material Is Suitable?
Thickness is important, but material grade also affects thermoforming behavior.
Different PET structures may be suitable for different tray requirements.
APET Sheet
APET is a common choice for transparent thermoformed food trays. It offers good clarity and is widely used in food packaging applications. For deep-draw products, buyers should pay attention to forming consistency and whether the selected grade can maintain sufficient material distribution throughout the tray.
RPET Sheet
RPET incorporates recycled PET material and is used in many thermoforming applications. However, recycled content alone does not determine forming performance. The consistency of the recycled raw material and the quality control of the sheet manufacturer are also important.
GAG Sheet
GAG is a multilayer PET structure, commonly using PETG/APET/PETG layers. It can be considered when the application requires a different balance of forming characteristics, appearance, and material structure.
For most buyers, the right question is not simply which PET grade is best, but which grade can consistently produce the required tray structure on the existing thermoforming line.
Why Thickness Uniformity Matters as Much as Nominal Thickness
This is an issue that buyers sometimes overlook when comparing PET sheet suppliers.
Two rolls may both be specified as 0.8 mm, but their actual thickness distribution may differ.
If one roll has thinner areas across its width, those areas may become especially vulnerable during deep drawing.
This can result in:
-
Uneven wall thickness after forming.
Weak corners and sidewalls.
Differences in tray rigidity.
Inconsistent forming results between production batches.
When evaluating a new PET sheet supplier, ask about thickness control and measurement procedures. Check several positions across the sheet width rather than measuring only one point.
At PULIXIN, we consider thickness consistency an important part of PET sheet quality because downstream thermoforming manufacturers depend on stable material behavior.
What If the Tray Is Still Not Rigid Enough?
Insufficient rigidity does not always mean the original PET sheet is too thin. The location of the deformation can help identify the cause.
Processing factors worth checking:
-
Heating: Uneven heating can cause inconsistent stretching.
Forming conditions: Excessive stretching may produce thin areas.
Mold design: Corner radii and tray geometry influence material distribution.
Cooling: Inadequate or uneven cooling can affect dimensional stability.
How to Help Your PET Sheet Supplier Recommend the Right Thickness
When requesting a quotation for deep-draw PET sheet, providing only the material type and thickness is often insufficient.
1Current sheet thickness: For example, 0.6 mm or 0.8 mm.2Tray dimensions and depth: Overall length, width, and forming depth.3Material grade: APET, RPET, GAG, or your current specification.4Problem area: Whether the bottom, corners, or sidewalls become too thin.5Required rigidity: Describe the actual problem, such as bending, collapsing, or insufficient stacking strength Thermoforming Sheet Rolls from PULIXIN
PULIXIN manufactures PET sheet rolls for downstream thermoforming manufacturers, including APET, RPET, and GAG materials.
|Specification
|Available Range
|Thickness
|0.18–1.7 mm
|Width
|250–1,400 mm
|Roll Weight
|50–800 kg
|Material Options
|APET, RPET, GAG
|Colors
|Customized options
Need a better PET sheet specification for your deep-draw food trays?
Send PULIXIN your current sheet thickness, tray dimensions and depth, together with photos or samples of the areas experiencing excessive thinning or insufficient rigidity.
Get a Professional Quote Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat PET sheet thickness is suitable for deep-draw food trays?It depends on the tray dimensions, depth, material grade, and required rigidity. The original sheet thickness should be selected according to the expected material stretching and minimum wall thickness after forming are the corners of my PET food tray too thin?Corners often experience greater stretching during thermoforming. Insufficient starting thickness, uneven material distribution, and unsuitable tray geometry can all contribute to local thinning thicker PET sheet always better for deep-draw thermoforming?No. A thicker sheet provides more material, but it also increases material costs and may require different heating and forming settings. The goal is to find the right balance between material consumption and finished-tray performance APET or RPET better for deep-draw food trays?Both can be suitable. Actual performance depends on material formulation, raw material consistency, sheet quality, and forming conditions. Production trials are the best way to compare specific grades information should I provide when requesting a PET sheet quotation?Provide your current sheet thickness, PET grade, tray dimensions, forming depth, required roll width, and a description or sample of the problem. This helps the manufacturer recommend a more appropriate specification.
About us
Pulixin Packaging Materials (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. was established in 2009 in Shanghai. Its registered capital is RMB 20.8 million and area is more than 20,000 square meters. We are a manufacturer and seller of PP, PS, PET sheets etc. Our company owns 12 PET/PP/PS co-extruded production lines which import from Europe, and 2 coating production lines. Our production volume has been more than 40,000 metric tons per year. Our company products are mainly used in packaging for electronics, food, toys, cosmetics, medical, toys, printing and other industries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment