The overall market situation of Steel Coils in recent times​​

Steel Coil Price s have been uneven but generally weak in recent weeks. Compared with early October, the market has shifted lower, while pressure from supply and demand has edged up.

Price trends

Spot hot-rolled coil: Data from Business Social Network put the benchmark price at 3,258 yuan per ton on October 20, down about 1.33% from 3,302 yuan per ton on October 1. The price remained at 3,258 yuan per ton on October 21, trading within a range of 3,250–3,280 yuan.

Hot-rolled coil futures: By the evening session on October 22, the main contract stood at 3,205 yuan per ton, a decline of 0.56%. The 2701 contract closed at 3,240 yuan per ton on October 20, down 13 yuan from its previous settlement.

Regional differences: Local market movements varied slightly. Prices for some product specifications rose modestly in Shanghai and Lecong, while markets such as Tianjin and Shenyang were comparatively steady.

Supply conditions

Supply of the five major steel products totaled 79.205 million tons this week, 24,700 tons less than the previous week. Hot-rolled coil production edged higher, largely because some steel mills resumed operations.

Demand side: The consumption of five major products this week amounted to 824.13million tonnes, and had a decrease in plates consumption of 2.4% compared to last week. Deshoring of hot rolled coil has slowed a lot, the demand hasblunted and the inventory-to-sales ratio have sharpened, with the short-term fundamentals pressure slightly improving.

Inventory situation: The inventory of five major products reached 144.775 million tons, down 320,800 tons from the previous week, a decrease of 2.2%. The stock of plates only fell by 18,000 tons, a drop of 0.2% - a lot weaker than that of building materials.

Export resilience: Direct export of steel between January to September was 85.65 million tons (a decrease of 2.6%) but this decline has narrowed; the total export via the ancillary route in September was 10.49 million tons (an increase compared to the previous month). The indirect export of automobiles, machinery etc. remained in double-digit growth, which contributed to providing some demand.

Short-term outlook

Toward the short term the hot rolled coil market is still pressured: demand is into off-season and the restart of steel mills under losses may slow, but if supply keeps rising while demand does not keep up, the inventory deshoring will be even more obstructed. It is expected that there will be some more downward space for prices short-term, and should pay attention to the impact of the resumption of coking coal production, the decline rate of iron ore production, and in changes in macroeconomic sentiment of cost end.

About Us

Create (Tianjin) Material Co., Ltd. was established in 2010. Located in Tianjin, where focus so many construction Steel product. We are professional in manufacturing and exporting Steel products, including GI Pipe, Hollow section, ERW Steel pipe, Coils, Sheet, Angle bar, Flat bar, Wire Rod, Deformed Bar, IPE, UPE, H-BEAM and others.