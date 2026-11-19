VICDOWEX, the international brand of Guangdong Huiying Modular Housing Technology Co., Ltd., participated in a business exchange and visit to the Dongguan Enterprises Going Global Service Center on November 12, 2026. The event provided an opportunity to explore international business development, cross-border cooperation, and new growth opportunities for Dongguan-based manufacturers.

As a modular building manufacturer with international project experience, VICDOWEX is committed to strengthening its global presence, with a particular focus on expanding opportunities in the Middle East.

Connecting Dongguan Manufacturing with Global Markets

Dongguan is one of China's major manufacturing centers, supported by an established supply chain in steel fabrication, building materials, metal processing, and construction components.

The Dongguan Enterprises Going Global Service Center provides a platform connecting local manufacturers with overseas business resources, including international logistics, financial services, legal consultation, and market development support.

During the exchange, VICDOWEX gained further insights into international trade cooperation and opportunities for Chinese manufacturers to develop business connections across emerging markets, including Central Asia.

The visit also reinforced the company's commitment to promoting high-quality modular building solutions to international customers.

VICDOWEX Manufacturing Strength and International Experience

VICDOWEX specializes in the development, manufacturing, and supply of prefabricated and modular building solutions.

With manufacturing bases in Guangdong, Shandong, and Anhui, China, the company operates production facilities covering more than 60,000 square meters.

Its core product portfolio includes:

Flat Pack Container Houses

Quick Assemble Container Houses

Folding Container Houses

Expandable Container Houses

Prefabricated Buildings

Steel Structure Buildings

Sandwich Panels and Building Envelope Systems

By combining factory prefabrication, efficient transportation configurations, and customizable building designs, VICDOWEX helps international customers reduce on-site construction work, improve installation efficiency, and manage overall project costs.

The company has developed international business and project experience in markets including Vietnam, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Mongolia, and Africa.

These capabilities provide a foundation for serving international contractors, developers, industrial companies, and infrastructure project owners.

Middle East Expansion: A Key Priority for VICDOWEX

Looking ahead, the Middle East is one of VICDOWEX's priority markets for international business expansion.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other regional markets offer potential opportunities for modular buildings in infrastructure construction, industrial developments, workforce accommodation, and remote project camps.

VICDOWEX aims to strengthen relationships with local contractors, distributors, engineering companies, and project developers to explore long-term cooperation opportunities.

The company's modular construction solutions offer several advantages for overseas projects:

1. Efficient Installation

Factory-prefabricated components simplify on-site assembly and can help shorten construction schedules.

2. Flexible Transportation

Flat-pack, knock-down, and folding configurations provide shipping alternatives for projects with different transportation requirements.

3. Customizable Building Solutions

Layouts, building dimensions, insulation materials, finishes, and structural specifications can be customized according to project requirements.

4. Integrated Manufacturing Capabilities

With multiple production bases and a comprehensive product portfolio, VICDOWEX can support a variety of modular accommodation and industrial building requirements.

For Middle Eastern projects, VICDOWEX will continue focusing on engineering customization, appropriate insulation solutions, structural design requirements, and compliance with applicable local standards.

Building Stronger Global Partnerships

Participation in the Dongguan business exchange represents another step in VICDOWEX's international development efforts.

The company will continue leveraging Dongguan's manufacturing advantages while strengthening overseas partnerships, improving product quality, and developing solutions for different regional markets.

VICDOWEX looks forward to working with contractors, developers, distributors, and project owners across the Middle East and other international markets.

Together, we aim to make modular construction more efficient, flexible, and accessible for projects worldwide.

Contact VICDOWEX

Looking for a reliable modular building manufacturer or planning an upcoming construction project?

Contact VICDOWEX to discuss customized modular building solutions, project requirements, and potential partnerships.

Phone: +86 13602305481

WhatsApp: +852 9388 4727

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About Us

VICDOWEX, founded in 2010, is a modular architecture company focused on“standardization, modularization, and generalization,” providing integrated solutions covering R&D, production, sales, and leasing.