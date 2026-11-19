VICDOWEX Strengthens Global Expansion Strategy Following Dongguan Business Exchange, Eyes Middle East Growth
VICDOWEX, the international brand of Guangdong Huiying Modular Housing Technology Co., Ltd., participated in a business exchange and visit to the Dongguan Enterprises Going Global Service Center on November 12, 2026. The event provided an opportunity to explore international business development, cross-border cooperation, and new growth opportunities for Dongguan-based manufacturers.
As a modular building manufacturer with international project experience, VICDOWEX is committed to strengthening its global presence, with a particular focus on expanding opportunities in the Middle East.
Connecting Dongguan Manufacturing with Global Markets
Dongguan is one of China's major manufacturing centers, supported by an established supply chain in steel fabrication, building materials, metal processing, and construction components.
The Dongguan Enterprises Going Global Service Center provides a platform connecting local manufacturers with overseas business resources, including international logistics, financial services, legal consultation, and market development support.
During the exchange, VICDOWEX gained further insights into international trade cooperation and opportunities for Chinese manufacturers to develop business connections across emerging markets, including Central Asia.
The visit also reinforced the company's commitment to promoting high-quality modular building solutions to international customers.
VICDOWEX Manufacturing Strength and International Experience
VICDOWEX specializes in the development, manufacturing, and supply of prefabricated and modular building solutions.
With manufacturing bases in Guangdong, Shandong, and Anhui, China, the company operates production facilities covering more than 60,000 square meters.
Its core product portfolio includes:
Flat Pack Container Houses
Quick Assemble Container Houses
Folding Container Houses
Expandable Container Houses
Prefabricated Buildings
Steel Structure Buildings
Sandwich Panels and Building Envelope Systems
By combining factory prefabrication, efficient transportation configurations, and customizable building designs, VICDOWEX helps international customers reduce on-site construction work, improve installation efficiency, and manage overall project costs.
The company has developed international business and project experience in markets including Vietnam, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Mongolia, and Africa.
These capabilities provide a foundation for serving international contractors, developers, industrial companies, and infrastructure project owners.
Middle East Expansion: A Key Priority for VICDOWEX
Looking ahead, the Middle East is one of VICDOWEX's priority markets for international business expansion.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other regional markets offer potential opportunities for modular buildings in infrastructure construction, industrial developments, workforce accommodation, and remote project camps.
VICDOWEX aims to strengthen relationships with local contractors, distributors, engineering companies, and project developers to explore long-term cooperation opportunities.
The company's modular construction solutions offer several advantages for overseas projects:
1. Efficient Installation
Factory-prefabricated components simplify on-site assembly and can help shorten construction schedules.
2. Flexible Transportation
Flat-pack, knock-down, and folding configurations provide shipping alternatives for projects with different transportation requirements.
3. Customizable Building Solutions
Layouts, building dimensions, insulation materials, finishes, and structural specifications can be customized according to project requirements.
4. Integrated Manufacturing Capabilities
With multiple production bases and a comprehensive product portfolio, VICDOWEX can support a variety of modular accommodation and industrial building requirements.
For Middle Eastern projects, VICDOWEX will continue focusing on engineering customization, appropriate insulation solutions, structural design requirements, and compliance with applicable local standards.
Building Stronger Global Partnerships
Participation in the Dongguan business exchange represents another step in VICDOWEX's international development efforts.
The company will continue leveraging Dongguan's manufacturing advantages while strengthening overseas partnerships, improving product quality, and developing solutions for different regional markets.
VICDOWEX looks forward to working with contractors, developers, distributors, and project owners across the Middle East and other international markets.
Together, we aim to make modular construction more efficient, flexible, and accessible for projects worldwide.
Contact VICDOWEX
Looking for a reliable modular building manufacturer or planning an upcoming construction project?
Contact VICDOWEX to discuss customized modular building solutions, project requirements, and potential partnerships.
Phone: +86 13602305481
WhatsApp: +852 9388 4727
Email: ...
Website:
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About Us
VICDOWEX, founded in 2010, is a modular architecture company focused on“standardization, modularization, and generalization,” providing integrated solutions covering R&D, production, sales, and leasing.
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