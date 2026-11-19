MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the initiative was announced by Ukraine's Economy Ministry.

The REPIC Ukraine Engagement program, aimed at supporting Ukraine's sustainable recovery, provides grant funding covering up to 70% of a project's total cost. Funding of up to CHF 300,000 is available for pilot projects, while rollout projects are eligible for grants of up to CHF 750,000.

Projects will be evaluated based on their ability to address specific local needs, their level of innovation, the transfer of Swiss technology or expertise, economic viability, and potential for replication and scaling.

Applications must be submitted by a Swiss organization. While partnering with a Ukrainian entity, for example for local project implementation, is not a formal requirement, such cooperation plays an important role in demonstrating that a project meets genuine local needs.

Demining and reconstruction: Ukraine's Economy Ministry and UNOPS sign memorandum

REPIC (Renewable Energy, Energy and Resource Efficiency Promotion in International Cooperation) is an interdepartmental Swiss platform supported by four federal agencies: the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE), and the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN). The platform promotes the transfer of Swiss expertise, knowledge and innovative technologies to developing countries and transition economies.

As previously reported, Ukraine's National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) discussed investment opportunities for the country's energy-sector recovery with Swedish partners.

Photo: Embassy of Switzerland