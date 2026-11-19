MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan exported 110,184 tons of aluminum to the European Union in 2025, valued at 274 million euros, according to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Trade and Integration.

The EU's share of Kazakhstan's total aluminum exports increased from approximately 6% to 54%.

The impact of the EU's carbon regulations on Kazakh exporters was discussed at a session held in Antalya, Türkiye, as part of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

According to the ministry, Kazakhstan's exports of iron and steel to the EU amounted to 396,318 tons in 2025, valued at 337 million euros, accounting for around 6% of the country's total exports of these products.

The session, titled "From Awareness to Competitiveness: Preparing Kazakhstan's Exports for the New Carbon Architecture of Global Trade and Strengthening Trade Connectivity in the Context of the Middle Corridor", was organized by QazTrade JSC jointly with Kazakhstan's Ministry of Trade and Integration and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. It took place at the QAZAQSTAN Pavilion.

The main topic of the discussion was the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which, from January 1, 2026, applies to imports of iron and steel, aluminum, cement, fertilizers, hydrogen and electricity.

Under the mechanism, importers are required to pay for embedded carbon emissions, with the cost linked to the carbon price under the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS). The ETS carbon price ranged from approximately 73 to 85 euros per ton of CO2 in 2023-2025. The first annual CBAM declaration for 2026 must be submitted by September 30, 2027.

For Kazakhstan, the new requirements affect the competitiveness of industrial exports, emissions accounting and verification, production modernization and companies' investment decisions.

During the session, representatives of government agencies in Kazakhstan and the EU, international organizations, experts and major industrial companies discussed exporters' readiness to meet requirements for monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) of emissions, emissions trading mechanisms and carbon allowance transactions, as well as the impact of these requirements on exports and investment.

The session concluded with the identification of key challenges and needs facing Kazakh exporters, an exchange of experience in carbon regulation, and the development of proposals to support businesses, modernize production and strengthen international cooperation.

COP31 is being held at the Antalya Expo Center from November 9 to 20.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the EU amounted to $31.629 billion in January-August 2026, accounting for around 30% of the country's total foreign trade turnover. Trend's calculations based on the bureau's data show that the figure increased by 8.2% compared with $29.240 billion recorded in the same period of 2025.