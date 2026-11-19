MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ledger 's long-time security executive Charles Guillemet says he will step down from the company at the end of 2026, ending a nine-year tenure that included the creation of Ledger Donjon and a pivotal role in the firm's security strategy. In a LinkedIn post on Thursday, Guillemet said the transition has been in preparation for months and that he expects Ledger's teams, partners, and roadmaps to be ready as he exits.

Guillemet joined Ledger in December 2017 as chief security officer, about three years after the company was founded, and launched Ledger Donjon a year later. In his announcement, he also argued that the nature of cyber risk in crypto is accelerating-especially as AI lowers the cost and increases the speed of attacks-an environment that, he said, is now affecting companies, governments, and AI-driven systems alike.

Charles Guillemet announced he will leave Ledger at the end of 2026 after nine years with the company. He joined as chief security officer in December 2017 and later helped lead the shift to chief technology officer. Guillemet said Ledger Donjon tests vulnerabilities across hardware and software, and he claimed Ledger devices now secure about 20% of global crypto assets. He linked his departure to an evolving threat landscape, warning that AI is making attacks cheaper, faster, and easier to scale. The announcement arrives weeks after Ledger disclosed cases where genuine hardware wallets were reportedly tampered with hidden components to harvest recovery phrases.

Key takeawaysWhy Guillemet's exit matters for Ledger users

Guillemet's departure is more than a leadership change. For Ledger customers, the company's security posture has long been anchored by its structured approach to assessing and challenging vulnerabilities-particularly through dedicated testing and research. Guillemet's bio and account of his work point to him being a key architect of that process, first setting the direction as chief security officer and later continuing as chief technology officer.

In his post, Guillemet highlighted the central question the industry has spent roughly a decade trying to answer: how to protect valuable crypto assets when any device could be compromised. That framing is important because it reflects the industry's ongoing shift away from“device trust” as a given and toward designing systems that assume hostile conditions.

He argued that the threat landscape has changed again because AI can reduce the friction of developing and scaling attacks. He also suggested the implications now extend beyond crypto companies to“every company, every AI agent and every government,” underscoring that hardware security is increasingly treated as a strategic infrastructure issue rather than a niche concern.

Ledger Donjon and the company's security testing approach

Guillemet's announcement specifically credits Ledger Donjon-an attack lab he helped launch-with testing hardware and software vulnerabilities. Attack labs are often the difference between discovering flaws late in the lifecycle and identifying them before real-world attackers can weaponize them.

In the LinkedIn post, Guillemet also claimed Ledger devices now secure roughly 20% of the world's crypto assets. While that figure speaks to Ledger's broad footprint, it also implies that the stakes of hardware security testing are unusually high: when a device class is widely adopted, failures or weaknesses can ripple across a large user base quickly.

As he leaves, the key question for stakeholders is whether Ledger will maintain continuity in how security testing is prioritized-especially given the urgency that hardware integrity issues can introduce for users who rely on recovery phrases as the final line of defense.

Context: hardware-wallet tampering disclosure

Guillemet's announcement comes shortly after Ledger disclosed that attackers modified genuine hardware wallets with hidden components intended to capture users' recovery phrases. The compromised devices were also allegedly slipped into authorized resellers, meaning the risk was not confined to counterfeit products or obvious scams.

Ledger said the tampering cases were first reported in Asia, with later incidents identified in Europe and the United Arab Emirates. That geographic spread matters for users and partners because it suggests systemic issues in distribution or supply-chain controls may be harder to localize and mitigate than isolated incidents.

From an investor and operational standpoint, these disclosures tend to raise two immediate concerns: first, how quickly companies can detect unusual hardware modifications in the channels that bring devices to customers; and second, how effectively guidance and monitoring can reduce the likelihood that users unknowingly initialize compromised devices.

While Guillemet did not provide new details in his announcement, his emphasis on a threat landscape transformed by AI aligns with the type of risk that hardware tampering represents-attacks that require technical sophistication and coordination beyond simple phishing or social engineering.

What's next for Guillemet and what readers should watch

Guillemet did not disclose what he will do next, but he said he is“building something new” and will“dedicate my time to solving this security mess.” For the broader market, that wording signals he expects security risks-particularly those involving hardware and recovery processes-to remain a defining challenge, not a passing episode.

For Ledger customers, the more immediate question is how leadership transition affects the company's security roadmap after a period marked by supply-chain-style concerns. Readers should watch for how Ledger communicates changes in governance, continuity around its attack-lab activities, and any follow-up measures tied to the tampering incidents. Because the threat model is evolving-particularly with AI lowering the barrier to attack development-the follow-through after such disclosures may be just as important as the disclosures themselves.

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