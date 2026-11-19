Yonako Fudo Waterfall Snowshoe Hiking Tour

NAGANO, 東京都, JAPAN, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Experience a spectacular 100-meter frozen waterfall up close on a guided winter adventure in Nagano - accessible even to beginners with no prior snowshoeing experience.

Sangaku Takusakusha Co., Ltd., a mountain guiding and outdoor adventure company based in Suzaka City, Nagano Prefecture, Japan, is pleased to announce its winter snowshoe tour to the spectacular frozen waterfalls of Yonako Great Falls (Yonako Dai-Bakufu). Running from January 12 to February 28, 2027, the Yonako Fudo Waterfall Snowshoe Hiking Tour offers visitors a rare opportunity to explore one of Japan's most secluded winter landscapes.

Combining transportation in a heated snowcat with a guided snowshoe hike, this special winter experience takes participants deep into a snow-covered wilderness that is normally difficult to access during the harsh winter months.

Visitors can admire the breathtaking frozen waterfalls and mystical scenery of the area, with professional guides providing support throughout the journey. The tour is designed to be accessible even to those new to snowshoeing and winter mountain activities.

About Yonako Great Falls: A Hidden Sanctuary in Nagano

Located in Suzaka City, Nagano Prefecture, Yonako Great Falls is the collective name for two magnificent waterfalls: Fudo Waterfall, with a drop of 95 meters, and Gongen Waterfall, with a drop of 82 meters.

The area has long been revered as a sacred site for Shugendo, a traditional Japanese mountain ascetic practice.

During winter, the waterfalls freeze over, transforming into enormous walls of ice. Heavy snowfall makes the area extremely difficult for the general public to access during the coldest months, preserving its reputation as one of Nagano's most secluded natural destinations.

This winter, regular guided tours using a snowcat will provide visitors with a rare opportunity to experience the spectacular frozen waterfalls of Yonako up close, accompanied by experienced mountain guides.

Three Highlights of the Tour

1. Comfortable Access Through Deep Snow in a Heated Snowcat

Travel through the snow-covered mountain landscape in a heated snowcat, making it possible to reach areas that are otherwise difficult to access during winter. Even those new to snowshoeing can enjoy this unique winter adventure with the support of professional guides.

2. Visit the Sacred Fudo Waterfall and Yonako Fudoson Okunoin

Explore Fudo Waterfall and Yonako Fudoson Okunoin, a sacred inner sanctuary associated with the area's long history of mountain worship. Experience the peaceful and mystical atmosphere of this spiritual site surrounded by deep snow.

3. A Warm Break at a Mountain Lodge

Midway through the tour, participants can relax at Nekodake Sanso, a mountain lodge equipped with heating. Recharge with a warm lunch and a relaxing break at the heated mountain lodge before continuing your adventure.

Tour Information

Tour Name: Yonako Fudo Waterfall Snowshoe Hiking Tour

Tour Period: January 12 – February 28, 2027

Schedule: Some tours may be canceled due to private group bookings.

Meeting Point: Suzaka Station, Nagano Electric Railway

Itinerary: Meet at Suzaka Station → Transfer by 4WD vehicle and snowcat → Guided snowshoe hike (approximately 3 hours, including breaks) → Return

Total Duration: Approximately 7 hours

Price: JPY 49,000 per person (tax included)

Group Size: Maximum 7 participants per departure

Daily Departures: 1–2 departures per day

Departure Times: 8:35 AM / 10:10 AM

The tour fee includes a professional guide, snowshoe rental, lunch and activity insurance. Transportation by 4WD vehicle and snowcat from the meeting point is provided free of charge.

Reservations and Further Information

Reservations are now available through the official website:



About Sangaku Takusakusha Co., Ltd.

Sangaku Takusakusha Co., Ltd. is a mountain guiding and outdoor adventure company based in Suzaka City, Nagano Prefecture, Japan. The company organizes guided mountain experiences and outdoor activities, introducing visitors to the natural beauty and unique landscapes of the region.

Company Name: Sangaku Takusakusha Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kenji Narita

Address: 1062-1 Nirei, Suzaka City, Nagano Prefecture 382-0034, Japan

Kenji Narita

Sangaku Takusakusha Co., Ltd.

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Sacred Winter Wilderness Revealed: Snowcat & Snowshoe Tours to Japan's Largest Frozen Waterfall Walls Launch Winter 2027 News Provided By Global PR Wire November 20, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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