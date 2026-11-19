MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 20 (IANS) US authorities approved applications covering 879,868 advanced artificial intelligence chips for Chinese companies, according to records released by the House Foreign Affairs Committee, prompting demands for public hearings on Washington's export-control decisions.

The approvals covered 21 applications as of May 11, 2026. Each approved entry in the disclosed Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) table was marked“Approved, not shipped”.

Committee chairman Brian Mast released the information under the Export Control Reform Act. The panel determined that withholding it would be contrary to the national interest.

The disclosure concerns Nvidia's H200 and AMD's MI325X chips. According to the committee's accompanying summary, applications received by BIS covered 3,444,160 chips for Chinese companies as of May 11.

The committee identified those businesses as appearing on the Pentagon's June 2026 list of Chinese military companies. That list postdates the May snapshot of licensing decisions.

Adding the approved entries in the released table gives 579,868 Nvidia chips and 300,000 AMD chips. AMD's total comprises four applications for 75,000 chips each.

The table also records approvals for companies including ByteDance, JD, Didi, VNET and Tesla's Shanghai operation. Other applications were listed separately as submitted, rejected or“RWA”; they were not included in the approved total.

The document additionally describes two Lenovo licences allowing chips, including H200s, to support server manufacturing and research outside China. It explicitly says those licences do not authorise shipments to locations in China.

The committee cautioned that it possessed additional applications not fully reflected in the May summary.

Its definition of Chinese companies includes entities located or headquartered in China, as well as businesses whose ultimate parent is headquartered there.

The summary also said every Nvidia and AMD application assessed the proposed transfer as posing a“low” diversion risk. That was the applicants' assessment, rather than an independent finding by the committee.

The committee approved publication by unanimous consent, according to its Democratic minority's account of Thursday's business meeting.

Representative Gregory Meeks, the panel's senior Democrat, called for closer scrutiny of the administration's handling of advanced-chip export licences.

Meeks alleged that BIS had failed to enforce export rules and questioned why advanced-chip applications for China appeared to receive insufficient scrutiny while other licence reviews faced substantial delays.

He said public disclosure would allow Americans to examine the basis for the decisions and called for further congressional oversight.

“That must include public hearings with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and BIS Undersecretary Jeffrey Kessler,” Meeks said.