MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 20 (IANS) Glenn Phillips scored a fluent century, his second ton in the format, while Henry Nicholls marched forward to remain unbeaten 146 as New Zealand tightened their grip on the first Test against India by reaching 317/6 at lunch on day two's play at the Basin Reserve here on Friday.

New Zealand resumed from 243/5 and scored 74 runs in the 26 overs bowled in the morning session. Their only loss was Phillips, who made 118 off 216 balls before Akash Deep finally beat his off-stump.

Nicholls began from where he left on day one and was unbeaten on 146 off 302 balls at the lunch interval, with Nathan Smith not out on 13. Akash Deep was India's most effective bowler of the morning by conceding only 12 runs in his six overs, even as the rest of the bowling attack looked flat, and Jasprit Bumrah was not at his best in the session.

At the start, Prasidh Krishna was given the end Bumrah had bowled from on day one. He opened with a probing over of full, outswinging deliveries and beat Phillips' bat as he went for a big drive. The pitch which looked green on day one had a brownish look. It offered the Indian seamers little help, as they had to work hard for getting breakthroughs.

Phillips had a brief scare in the 85th over when a throw from Akash Deep at mid-on hit him on the helmet as he sprinted across for a single and managed to pass a concussion test. Two overs later, Phillips push-drove Prasidh to the left of mid-off for three runs to reach his second Test hundred.

He celebrated with a fist-pump, as Nicholls walked across to embrace him. The century also made Phillips the first New Zealand batter to score hundreds against a single opponent in all three formats. It also made him only the second player, after Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka in 2017, to do so within the same calendar year.

Anshul Kamboj began his spell with a half-volley that Phillips drove through cover for four, while Bumrah conceded a rare boundary when Nicholls glanced a leg-stump delivery fine. Akash Deep kept bowling from wide of the crease and ended the 216-run stand in the 94th over when his short-of-length delivery angled in, held its line and took the top of Phillips' off-stump.

The pair of Nicholls and Phillips, who scored heavily through the cover region, had come together at 70/5 and their 216-run stand is New Zealand's second-highest partnership for the sixth wicket or lower against India, only behind the association of 352 runs that Brendon McCullum and BJ Watling added at this venue in 2014.

India wasted a review two overs later when Akash Deep convinced captain Shubman Gill to challenge an lbw call against Smith. But the ball-tracking showed the delivery going over the stumps, and Gill made his displeasure known with Akash Deep.

Nicholls then played a textbook straight drive for four off Bumrah, while Smith also found the boundary ropes twice. India brought on off-spinner Washington Sundar shortly before the break, though it didn't yield a wicket. With four wickets in hand and a set Nicholls at the crease, New Zealand will look to bat India further out of the contest after lunch.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 317/6 in 108 overs (Henry Nicholls 146 not out, Glenn Phillips 118; Jasprit Bumrah 3-75, Akash Deep 2-45) against India