Govt Empanels Independent Auditors To Strengthen Highway Safety Checks
(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: The government is creating a large panel of qualified, independent road safety auditors who will be responsible for evaluating and approving safety aspects of highways projects, including bridges, tunnels, and other road infrastructure, according to two persons aware of the matter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment