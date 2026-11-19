MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

A November 19, 2026, press statement from the office of the leader of the opposition (LOO), Allen Chastanet, attempts to frame active Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI) diplomatic negotiations, visas, multi-year, St Lucia Social Development Fund (SSDF), audit backlogs, 'USD 100 million' and domestic fiscal choices as a failure of duty on the Phillip Pierre administration.

The public record shows a different picture: a government navigating complex external pressures while trying to protect Saint Lucian households, jobs, and financial stability.

It is conventional that steady diplomacy beats political gamesmanship. Diplomatic negotiations with the EU and visa access are ongoing, and this requires discretion rather than premature public disclosure.

Following the October talks in Brussels and the submission of Saint Lucia's formal correspondence ahead of the November deadline, the government is awaiting a formal EU response before publishing negotiating details. This is standard diplomatic practice-not“silence and political gamesmanship.”

The LOO is treating Visa restrictions from the United Kingdom and Ireland as solely a consequence of Saint Lucia's Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI), in the absence of broader international shifts and tightened border and asylum rules across multiple jurisdictions across Europe and elsewhere.

Protecting correspondent banking relationships and commercial and travel interests requires careful, steady engagement. This is precisely what Saint Lucia is navigating amid mounting external pressures.

CIP revenue and public priorities need a greater understanding, while ignoring the practical role non-tax revenue plays in public finances vs., political survival.

Saint Lucia has maintained a more balanced fiscal footing while using program revenues to support public services, cushion cost-of-living pressures, and sustain direct employment. So rushing incomplete disclosures or abandoning a revenue stream mid-negotiation would not fix roads, hospitals, or policing overnight.

Truth to form, timelines for statutory reports should be met promptly, and public clarity on inflows and allocations matters - leaving out critical historical context on SSDF accountability.

Claims of sudden accountability failures distorts, the audit backlog at the SSDF spans multiple years predating the current administration, and that work is underway to clear overdue financial statements and an end-of-2026. Moreover, public reporting has noted that circulating cheque and voucher claims remain unauthenticated and that no public charges or established SSDF-linked findings have substantiated sensationalised accusations.

Accountability, transparency and genuine reform mean clearing historical backlogs methodically and strengthening controls with legislative authority -not turning unverified claims into settled political decrees.

Saint Lucia's international standing and domestic priorities is at stake. This deserves serious, fact-based debate. Responsible governance means conducting sensitive negotiations in good faith, completing audits thoroughly, and keeping public finances steady for the people who rely on them every day.

The LOO rightly states,“Our freedom to travel, our businesses, our financial system and our economic future are all at stake over the coming months,” treating these as isolated policy rather than symptoms of a broader institutional governance crisis, not of his undertaking.

The LOO is ignoring his most basic reference to“obligations of transparency,” and“fairness and transparency” to the Saint Lucian public.

The LOO's disturbing pattern of political theatre continues, substituting rhetoric for context.

Prime Minister Pierre's recent challenge to the LOO was blunt:“The leader of the opposition cannot say when I said, 'I gave USD 100 million to the SSDF.' The scapegoating must stop,” he added.“I think it is time for the LOO to stop his grandstanding and hypocrisy, and try to get his party together to lose the next election.”

Sincerely,

Arianna Philips