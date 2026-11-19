MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)- US Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell's crew transferred ten apprehended Chinese aliens to The Bahamas, Tuesday, following an interdiction of a 30-foot vessel off Government Cut.

US Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement officers boarded the vessel and encountered the aliens during a suspected smuggling voyage. The 10 aliens were transferred to a Coast Guard cutter for disposition and processing. Two suspected smugglers who were also encountered on the vessel were transferred to Homeland Security Investigations.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, aliens are processed to determine their identity and are provided food, water, shelter and basic medical attention before disposition.

The Coast Guard, along with its Operation Vigilant Sentry and Operation Bahamas, Turks and Caicos partners, maintains a continual presence with air, land and sea assets in the Florida Straits, Windward Passage, Mona Passage and Caribbean Sea. This multiagency and multilayered approach is designed to protect the safety of life at sea while preventing unlawful maritime entry to the United States and its territories.