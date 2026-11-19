Senior Lecturer in Law, Adelaide University

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Dr McIntyre is a Senior Lecturer in Law at the University of South Australia and a recognised specialist in international courts and tribunals. She holds a PhD from the University of Melbourne, supervised by Judge Hilary Charlesworth and Professor Margaret Young, and a first-class LL.M. in International Law from the University of Cambridge. Dr McIntyre's academic work has been published in leading journals, appears several times in the annual International Court of Justice Bibliography, and has been cited in multiple written and oral submissions before the Court. She also has significant litigation experience, including as counsel in cases before international courts and tribunals. Dr McIntyre has become a prominent public voice for international law, with over 300 appearances across global outlets including the BBC, CNN, ABC, Al Jazeera and Reuters. She is a co-host of the popular Called to the Bar international law podcast, and regularly contributes commentary on current international legal issues for outlets such as Opinio Juris, Völkerrechtsblog, EJIL:Talk!, and Verfassungsblog. She also really likes Stray Kids.



–present Lecturer in Law, University of South Australia 2018–present PhD candidate, University of Melbourne



2012 University of Cambridge, LLM (International Law)

2006 Flinders University, LLB/LP 2005 Flinders University, BA

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