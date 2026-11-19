MENAFN - GetNews)"EPSON programmable crystal oscillator package for automotive and industrial timing"

Shenzhen, Guangdong, China - November 19, 2026

Industrial automation, smart metering, and automotive control systems demand highly stable timing references that endure severe operating environments. As an authorized EPSON Crystal Oscillator Distributor, our team delivers certified frequency control products to global engineering organizations. Selecting genuine EPSON crystal resonators, oscillators, and RTC modules ensures strict frequency tolerances across broad operating temperatures. It also protects high-volume manufacturing lines from component variations.

EPSON manufactures timing components using advanced micro-electro-mechanical systems and photolithographic quartz etching technologies. These processes yield miniature quartz resonators with low ESR and exceptional shock resistance. To help global hardware developers access these precision timing devices, our organization combines authorized distribution status with extensive standing stock and dedicated engineering support.

Strategic Foundation: A Twelve Year First-Level Franchise Partnership

Since 2014, our organization has operated as a first-level authorized distributor for Seiko Epson Corporation. This relationship provides direct factory access, authorized supply support, and verified technical support. In recognition of sustained commercial performance, our team received the EPSON Market Expansion Award in 2024. Operating as a franchised distributor guarantees that every delivered reel originates directly from EPSON manufacturing facilities. Shipments feature original factory packaging, intact moisture barrier bags, and verifiable manufacturer Certificates of Conformance. This direct supply relationship eliminates counterfeit risks and prevents mixed-date-code lots from reaching surface mount assembly lines.

Our engineering staff receives regular training from EPSON application specialists. This collaboration enables our team to assist developers with part selection, negative resistance evaluation, and lifetime aging analysis. Hardware designers can discuss complex clocking requirements directly with factory-trained personnel. Direct access to EPSON factory engineering teams also accelerates FA and custom testing. When demanding industrial applications require non-standard screening, our franchised channel coordinates factory-level validation and detailed technical reports. This cooperative framework ensures rapid resolution of technical inquiries during prototype development.

Industrial Timing Portfolio: Technical Parameters and Model Allocations

The industrial timing catalog encompasses a broad spectrum of quartz crystal resonators, standard oscillators, temperature-compensated oscillators, and RTC modules. Hardware teams choose from specific model series engineered for challenging operating environments.

TG-5006CG-12H Temperature-Compensated Oscillators: This series serves GPS positioning, wireless infrastructure, and telecommunications modules. It delivers frequency stability of ±2.0 PPM across temperatures from -30 to +85°C. Housed in a miniature 2.5*2.0 mm package, it provides low phase noise and rapid start-up behavior.

SG-9101CG Programmable Oscillators: Featuring a PLL-based programmable architecture with spread-spectrum modulation for EMI reduction, the SG-9101CG covers any frequency from 0.67 MHz to 170 MHz. It operates across a supply voltage range of 1.62 V to 3.63 V in a standard 2.5*2.0 mm footprint. This flexibility makes it ideal for rapid prototyping and agile production.

SG-210STF High-Reliability Simple Packaged Oscillators: This compact 2.5*2.0 mm CMOS oscillator supports frequencies up to 75 MHz with low standby current. It serves industrial controllers, smart meters, and edge computing nodes where circuit board real estate is strictly constrained.

FC-12M 32.768 kHz Tuning Fork Crystals: This resonator comes in a 2.05×1.2×0.6 mm package with maximum ESR of 90 kΩ, load capacitance options of 7/9/12.5 pF, an operating range of -40 to +85°C, and maximum drive level of 0.5 μW. Verify the negative-resistance margin in the MCU oscillator circuit.

RX8900CE RTC Modules: This module integrates a digital temperature-compensated crystal oscillator and RTC counter circuitry in a 3.2*2.5 mm ceramic package. It achieves ±3.4 PPM (UA) / ±5.0 PPM (UB) over -40 to +85°C; ±5.0 PPM (UC) over -30 to +70°C, while consuming only 0.72 μA typ in backup mode.

TSX-3225 High-Precision MHz Crystal Units: Measuring 3.2*2.5 mm, the TSX-3225 series provides fundamental oscillation frequencies from 16 MHz to 50 MHz. It features tight frequency tolerance of ±10 PPM, making it suitable for Bluetooth, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi transceivers.

These timing solutions cover low-power battery-operated IoT sensors, automotive dashboards, and high-speed data acquisition equipment across industrial environments. Selecting the optimal oscillator configuration within this portfolio ensures stable clock distribution across all peripheral buses.

Engineering Design-In: Circuit Matching and Negative Resistance Margin Testing

Integrating crystal resonators into high-speed digital circuits requires careful electrical matching between the quartz blank and the microcontroller drive circuit. Inadequate circuit margins cause intermittent start-up failures, high frequency drift, or elevated current consumption. Our engineering laboratory provides complete negative resistance matching services for client designs. Field application engineers verify that the circuit negative resistance margin exceeds five times the crystal ESR. This ratio ensures dependable oscillator startup across extreme operating temperatures and supply voltage limits.

Engineers also measure drive levels and calculate external load capacitance values to prevent crystal overdrive. Excessive drive levels accelerate mechanical aging and risk internal quartz fracture. Drive level calculations ensure power dissipation remains well below the maximum rated threshold of 0.5 μW. Load capacitance calculation accounts for microcontroller pin capacitance and parasitic PCB trace capacitance. Engineers use precision impedance analyzers to establish exact values for external capacitors C1 and C2. Proper balancing prevents frequency pulling and reduces thermal drift. Our laboratory provides custom matching reports that recommend optimized circuit parameters before PCB layouts are finalized. These reports verify oscillation allowance, drive level compliance, and frequency correlation across operating temperature ranges.

Production Assurance: Standing Inventory and Spot Dispatch Protocols

Unforeseen component shortages can delay production schedules and inflate assembly costs. Standard factory production lead times for specialized crystal oscillators frequently reach twelve to twenty-four weeks during allocation periods. To protect manufacturing schedules, YQM maintains an annual inventory of more than USD 14 million across our logistics hubs. This inventory includes millions of EPSON quartz crystals, programmable clock oscillators, and RTC units available for same-day processing.

Our dual warehousing infrastructure in Shenzhen and Hong Kong supports seamless domestic and global distribution. Stocked timing products are dispatched within three to five business days via international air freight. In-house programming centers also allow our technicians to configure programmable oscillators to custom frequencies in hours. Clients with predictable production forecasts can establish rolling buffer stock agreements. Our warehouse reserves dedicated reels of EPSON oscillators, ensuring uninterrupted delivery even during unexpected supply crunches or material allocations. Our automated warehouse management system tracks batch date codes and moisture sensitivity levels in real time. Barcode scanning ensures accurate lot tracking and prevents expired reels from entering customer production flows.

Accelerating Industrial Timing Deployments

Partnering with an authorized EPSON distributor provides hardware development teams with reliable component sourcing, comprehensive technical support, and rapid inventory access. From initial prototyping to volume production, our team safeguards manufacturing continuity. Our direct franchise relationship, extensive spot inventory, and professional circuit matching services reduce technical risks and accelerate commercial product launches.

Access certified EPSON timing inventory, review technical documentation, and schedule circuit matching tests directly through our portal:

About YQM ELECTRONICS INTL LIMITED

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, YQM ELECTRONICS INTL LIMITED is a trusted distributor of cost-effective electronic components. Our comprehensive portfolio spans frequency control, timing, sensors, inductors, connectors, discrete components, and filters.

We serve global enterprises across the industrial, datacom, consumer electronics, and medical sectors, helping accelerate time-to-market through expert technical support, component selection, and tailored solutions.

As an authorized distributor for leading international and domestic brands-including EPSON, SiTime, Honeywell, Sunlord, XKB, CJT, NCE, Blue Rocket, and UTC-we enrich customer design options and simplify procurement. Guided by our ""demand-driven product sourcing"" philosophy, YQM bridges global markets to make component circulation seamless, transparent, and cost-efficient.