(MENAFN- GetNews) Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China - November 19 , 2026 Choose an industrial rackmount PC by the software and expansion cards it needs to run, then compare usable cabinet space, power, cooling and service access. A shallow computer may still be too tall, and extra slots help only if your required cards can work together. Choose a larger chassis when its layout solves a specific problem, such as accommodating another card. Rack height alone does not determine performance or reliability. Start with software and expansion cards before allocating space to an industrial rackmount PC The software platform and required cards set the starting point for a rackmount industrial PC. Establish these requirements before allocating rack height, so a compact chassis does not leave you without the platform or expansion space the job needs. Can the industrial rackmount PC platform run the required software, drivers and workload? For the proposed industrial rackmount PC, list the application and OS versions, drivers, memory demand and any local graphics or processing needs. If an existing computer already handles the task, a replacement needs a clear benefit in installation, interfaces or capacity. If the job does not require a standard rack installation, a box PC or the existing computer may also meet the need. Keeping a suitable system can avoid a hardware change that offers no useful new capacity. When replacing it with a rackmount industrial PC, check the application and card vendors' support for the proposed OS and platform together; a newer processor does not by itself resolve an older driver dependency. SIN-S1010MB-BH81MC, for example, uses an H81 platform for fourth-generation Intel Core processors and supports up to 16 GB of DDR3 memory. This 1U rackmount PC remains an option for an established workload that fits this platform. If the application needs more memory or a different supported platform, move to another configuration even if S1010 would save rack space. Will your cards fit, connect and work together in an industrial rackmount PC? Check physical fit, electrical connection and simultaneous operation separately. A GPU, PoE network card, USB expansion card or serial card may need a different PCIe link width, so identify each card's requirements before counting slots. Card height, length, thickness, retaining brackets and auxiliary power cables all take space. A riser can change the card's orientation and must match the motherboard and chassis layout of the rackmount industrial PC. A full-height card therefore does not rule out every 1U or 2U rackmount PC design: a purpose-designed riser layout may mount it horizontally. Check the complete assembly in the drawing, including clearance above the card's power connector and the cable bend below the lid. Card thickness and the cooler can also occupy the position beside it, so two visible connectors do not necessarily leave room for two installed cards. A PCIe slot may have fewer electrical lanes than its length suggests. An x16-length slot, for example, may be wired for only eight lanes. For a SINSMART industrial rackmount PC, use the motherboard's lane allocation and shared-resource information for that specific model to assess the required card set. Physical clearance answers whether the cards can be installed; the lane map answers how they connect. On the proposed rackmount industrial PC, check shared resources with the intended storage devices and other cards in place, rather than considering each connector on its own. S1010, the 1U rackmount PC candidate, has one usable PCIe x16 slot. Its separately listed PCIe x16 edge connector consists of board-edge contacts; it is not another add-in-card slot. A two-card setup, such as two acquisition cards or a card plus a GPU, needs an available mounting position and electrical resources for each card. If the two-card layout is unavailable, a newer CPU or a larger PSU will not create the missing card position. Will storage or planned expansion change industrial rackmount PC space requirements? When sizing a rackmount industrial PC, count physical drive positions, not just SATA or M.2 connections. Drives need matching mounts, free space and cabling. A storage controller may also use a slot needed by another device, so count installed drives and cards together. If a drive must be replaceable while the industrial rackmount PC remains powered, compare three parts of the proposed storage arrangement:

· Physical access: the drive carrier, mounting position, connectors and any backplane must suit the replacement method.

· System support: the drive, controller, firmware, OS and driver must support the intended hot-swap operation. · Service procedure: confirm which drive can be removed, how it is identified and what the application requires during replacement. An accessible carrier alone does not establish hot-swap support. Likewise, selecting RAID does not replace a separate backup and recovery plan. These distinctions affect the drive hardware and chassis service access the rackmount industrial PC needs; they do not require choosing a larger U size by default. Reserve room for a defined addition, such as a second acquisition card or another drive. A larger industrial rackmount PC chassis may avoid a later layout change when that addition is planned. With no identified expansion need, it uses extra rack space without a clear benefit. Which 1U, 2U or 4U industrial rackmount PC fits your rack? Compare height and depth independently. A short-depth 2U rackmount PC may fit a shallow cabinet that cannot accommodate a deeper 1U model. Use each candidate's actual dimensions and mounting arrangement. Separate nominal U space, actual chassis dimensions and required mounting space One rack unit allocates 1.75 inches, or 44.45 mm, of vertical space. The values below describe rack-space allocations, not physical chassis dimensions or installation tolerances.

Rack label Nominal vertical space What the number tells you 1U 1.75 in / 44.45 mm One rack-unit allocation 2U 3.50 in / 88.90 mm Two rack-unit allocations 3U 5.25 in / 133.35 mm Three rack-unit allocations 4U 7.00 in / 177.80 mm Four rack-unit allocations

S1010's listed chassis height is 45 mm, above the 44.45 mm nominal 1U allocation. S2010's listed 90 mm height is above the 88.90 mm nominal 2U allocation. For a tightly filled rack, obtain the matching mounting drawing and confirm the complete installed space before assigning either model a position.

For width, compare measurements taken from the same reference points. Chassis-body width, width including mounting ears and the rack's mounting geometry serve different installation checks.

The 19-inch rack designation refers to the mounting format, so it is not a requirement for the bare chassis to measure 19 inches across. This is why a body-width measurement and a measurement including mounting ears must not be substituted for one another. Check the mounting drawing against the cabinet's mounting points, not just its outside width.

Measure usable depth, rails, cables, doors and service space together

Measure between the cabinet's actual obstructions. Allow for the rear door, PDU, cable connectors, bend requirements and front projections. Include rail compatibility, supported load and enough room to withdraw the industrial rackmount PC or open its lid.

The cabinet's advertised outside depth is not the space available to the rackmount industrial PC. A rear-mounted PDU or a connector can become the first obstruction even when the bare chassis fits between the doors. Where the cabinet stands against a wall, check whether the actual I/O panel can be reached and whether the rails allow the required service movement before selecting the mounting arrangement.

In a shallow-cabinet retrofit for an industrial rackmount PC, the difference between a 306 mm-deep chassis and a 481 mm-deep chassis may decide which one fits. Required clearance depends on the actual connectors, rails and cabinet; a single extra allowance in centimeters will not suit every installation.

How do power, cooling and service needs affect the industrial rackmount PC choice?

An industrial rackmount PC that fits the cabinet must also handle the intended load and allow the required maintenance. Extra height is useful only when the installed components and cooling layout can use that space.

Check the CPU, cards, drives and fans together, not just PSU wattage

Assess the CPU, GPU or acquisition cards, drives and fans as one industrial rackmount PC build. Include power connectors, startup or peak demand, sustained load and the air reaching the computer's intake. In a crowded cabinet, intake temperature can differ from room temperature.

For example, air reaching the rackmount industrial PC may already have been warmed by other equipment in the cabinet. Check that the planned cable routing and card layout leave the intended intake and exhaust paths available. A change in chassis layout helps only if it addresses the actual airflow or component-clearance restriction.

For a GPU in a proposed industrial rackmount PC, check both power capacity and the card's auxiliary power connections. If the chosen card needs two auxiliary power connections, the quoted build needs both. A 550 W rating alone does not establish support for the proposed card. The power connections, card layout and complete configuration must also match.

The PSU rating is its available capacity; actual power consumption depends on the installed components and workload. Where power or heat limits the choice, assess the rackmount industrial PC's exact bill of materials, or BOM, under the intended load. Compare those complete builds rather than ranking cooling capability by U size.

Which noise, service access and PSU replacement needs affect an industrial rackmount PC?

For an occupied control room, compare noise from the configured industrial rackmount PCs under comparable operating conditions and at the position where people will work. Noise depends on the installed fans, their operating speeds and the workload; a larger chassis is not necessarily quieter.

For service access, walk through the actual filter, drive or PSU replacement route. Can a technician reach the part in the rack and remove it through the available opening, or must the industrial rackmount PC be removed first? Check the maintenance procedure rather than assuming extra internal space means tool-free access.

Use redundant PSUs to address a PSU-module failure in a rackmount industrial PC, with the remaining supply sized to support the load. Use a UPS to address an interruption of the shared upstream power source.

Both PSU modules may still share the same upstream power source. In that arrangement, a suitable redundant design can address a module failure, but loss of the shared source affects both modules. Match the power arrangement to the failure you need to handle rather than treating two PSUs as a complete answer to every interruption.

If the application must stay running during a PSU replacement, confirm hot-swap capability and the replacement procedure for the quoted industrial rackmount PC configuration. Extra drive connectors and redundant power alone do not establish uninterrupted application operation.

Could dust, vibration or inlet conditions rule out the configuration?

For a rack beside a production line, assess dust entry and filter maintenance. For a location exposed to vibration, assess the mounting and card-retention arrangement. Either condition may change the enclosure, fixing method or computer configuration required.

Rackmount describes the installation form. Select the required IP rating, vibration protection and intake arrangement for the actual environment, whichever U size you choose.

When to choose a 1U, 2U or 4U industrial rackmount PC

Use the software, card and cabinet requirements above to compare these SINSMART rackmount industrial PC configurations. Dimensions are chassis-body width × depth × height; 610L's width including ears is shown separately. The matching mounting drawing determines the complete installed space.

For more configurations, browse the 1U rackmount PC, 2U rackmount PC and 4U rackmount PC ranges, then compare the exact platforms and expansion layouts against your requirements.

Industrial rackmount PC candidate When to retain it What can rule it out Trade-off and next check 1U rackmount PC: SIN-S1010MB-BH81MC; H81; 430 × 275 × 45 mm; one usable PCIe x16 slot Its older platform supports the workload and one add-in slot is enough Software or memory needs exceed the platform, cards cannot work together, or it does not fit the rack Compact height and depth, limited platform/expansion headroom; confirm card layout and mounting space 2U rackmount PC: SIN-S2010MB-JQ470MC; Q470E; 430 × 306 × 90 mm The cabinet needs a short-depth build and one PCIe x16 slot is enough More general-purpose slots are required, or mounting/power requirements cannot be met Taller and deeper than S1010; confirm the one-slot layout and installed space 4U rackmount PC: SIN-610L-BQ670MA; Q670; 430 × 481 × 177 mm; width with ears: 482 mm The card set needs additional slots or legacy PCI Card operation, electrical lanes, power/cooling or cabinet space cannot support the proposed build More height and depth; confirm lanes, CPU/BIOS, card spacing and the quoted PSU option

If a lane map or mounting detail is missing, ask for it before completing the comparison. Exclude a configuration when a confirmed mismatch prevents it from meeting the requirement.

1U rackmount PC: a conditional option for tight racks and limited expansion

Consider SIN-S1010MB-BH81MC when a 275 mm-deep chassis, an H81/fourth-generation platform and one usable PCIe x16 slot meet the job. This 1U rackmount PC's compact dimensions come with limited platform and expansion headroom.

When the 1U rackmount PC's onboard interfaces already cover the required connections, the single expansion slot may be enough. If a separate network or acquisition card is also needed, count it as part of the same card layout before choosing the compact chassis. The benefit comes from meeting the task with that particular configuration, rather than from the 1U label itself.

Before allocating rack height for the 1U rackmount PC, resolve the 45 mm chassis height against the mounting drawing, including rails, ears, fasteners and clearance to adjacent equipment. For a two-card requirement, look for a configuration that provides a usable position for both cards.

2U rackmount PC: is a short-depth, one-slot option enough?

The SIN-S2010MB-JQ470MC 2U rackmount PC offers a Q470E platform for tenth-/eleventh-generation Intel processors, a 306 mm chassis depth and support for up to 64 GB of DDR4 memory. It is an option for a shallow cabinet when S1010's platform or memory limit is insufficient and one PCIe x16 slot meets the expansion need.

The 2U rackmount PC's M.2 E-key connection is separate from the PCIe x16 slot and cannot serve as a second general-purpose add-in-card slot. Match the required card's dimensions and power connectors to the layout, then confirm mounting space for the 90 mm chassis height.

In this pair, S1010 is actually shallower at 275 mm, while S2010 is 306 mm deep. S2010's reason to remain on the shortlist is its different platform and memory headroom when the cabinet can accommodate it. These dimensions do not establish a general rule that 2U is shallower than 1U, or that greater height is what improves the computing platform.

4U rackmount PC: a conditional option for multiple cards or legacy PCI

Consider the Q670-based SIN-610L-BQ670MA 4U rackmount computer when the card set exceeds the smaller candidates' usable layouts or includes an existing PCI card. It lists two PCIe x16 slots, four PCIe x4 slots and one PCI slot.

For the proposed card set, confirm electrical lane allocation, card spacing and simultaneous operation. Also confirm the supported CPU generation and BIOS for the quoted build. The 4U rackmount computer's chassis data lists a 300 W supply, with an optional 550 W redundant-power arrangement; select the quoted option for the complete load.

What if two sizes work-or none meets the requirement?



· When two industrial rackmount PC configurations meet the requirements, compare their rack-space use, room for planned expansion, service access, noise and complete-system quotation. Pay for a larger chassis when its layout provides a benefit you need.

· If only one configuration fits, resolve its outstanding installation or configuration details before ordering. · If none fits, seek another configuration or retain an existing computer that already handles the task.

Compare quotations for the industrial rackmount PC installation you will actually use, including any required rails, riser, mounting hardware and auxiliary power leads. A chassis-only price can omit parts needed to make the chosen card and cabinet combination usable. For repeat purchases or a long-lived installation, also agree on the quoted configuration, current availability, replacement parts and how component changes will be handled. A product's lifecycle status, stock on hand and promised delivery date answer different questions.

Discuss your rackmount configuration with SINSMART using the card list or cabinet drawing you already have. Partial information is enough to start; add software/OS and workload details as available. Request missing lane or mounting information, then confirm the complete quotation, availability and required project documents before ordering.

Frequently asked questions about 1U, 2U and 4U industrial rackmount PCs How tall are 1U, 2U and 4U rackmount PCs?

1U, 2U and 4U allocate 1.75, 3.50 and 7.00 inches of vertical rack space, respectively. These are rack-space allocations, not guaranteed chassis heights. For the industrial rackmount PC you plan to install, check the actual chassis dimensions and mounting drawing, including rails, ears, fasteners and clearance.

Is a 4U rackmount computer more powerful than a 1U or 2U PC?

Not necessarily. Industrial rackmount PC performance depends on the CPU, memory, cards, software and workload of the complete configuration. A larger chassis is useful when its layout provides required expansion or service space; rack height alone does not establish higher performance or reliability.

Can a 2U industrial rackmount PC hold a GPU and an acquisition card together?

Only if the quoted 2U rackmount PC configuration provides usable mounting positions and electrical resources for both cards, plus the required power and cooling. SIN-S2010MB-JQ470MC has one PCIe x16 slot; its M.2 E-key connection is not a second general-purpose add-in-card slot.

How much rack depth should I allow for an industrial rackmount PC?

For a rackmount industrial PC, use the actual chassis depth and the cabinet's usable space. Account for the rear door, PDU, connectors, cable bends, rails and service access. Required clearance depends on those components and the cabinet; there is no single extra allowance that suits every installation.

Does a redundant PSU replace a UPS in a rackmount PC?

No. Redundant PSUs address a PSU-module failure when the remaining supply can support the load. A UPS addresses an interruption of upstream power. If the application must keep running during PSU replacement, also confirm hot-swap capability and the replacement procedure for the quoted configuration.

About Us

With 18 years of industry expertise, 600+ industrial PC models, and a trusted client base of over 26,000 worldwide, Hangzhou Dongtian Technology Co., Ltd. stands as a leading manufacturer of industrial PCs, seamlessly integrating design, production, sales, and service.