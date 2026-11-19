A PV junction box is installed on the rear of a solar module. Bus ribbons from the solar cell strings pass through openings in the backsheet or rear glass and connect to the Junction Box, which transfers electricity through cables and connectors to adjacent modules.

Pv Junction Box es generally come in two configurations:



Integrated PV Junction Box: Houses three bypass diodes in one enclosure. Commonly used in early full-cell modules and typically installed near the top of the module. Split (Three-Piece) PV Junction Box: Consists of three separate enclosures, each containing one bypass diode. Installed near the center of the module, it is now widely used in half-cell modules.

The three-piece design matches the central bus ribbon layout of half-cell modules, shortening internal wiring and reducing electrical resistance and power losses. Distributing the bypass diodes across three enclosures also helps prevent heat concentration and improves heat dissipation.

Despite these structural differences, PV junction boxes serve three essential functions: current transmission, bypass protection, and sealing and electrical insulation. These functions are critical to the electrical performance, safety, and long-term reliability of solar modules.

Function 1: Current Transmission

The current follows a defined path: solar cell strings → bus ribbons → conductive terminals inside the junction box → PV cables → connectors → next solar module or inverter.

Along this transmission path, every electrical connection introduces a certain level of contact resistance. These connection points include the solder joints between bus ribbons and terminals, the crimped connections between terminals and cables, and the mating interfaces between male and female connectors. Even small amounts of contact resistance can generate heat during operation, following the fundamental electrical power formula:

P = I2 × R

How Contact Resistance Affects Heat Generation, Consider a PV junction box operating at a current of 15 A:



1 mΩ contact resistance: Generates approximately 0.2 W of heat, which is generally negligible.

20 mΩ contact resistance: Heat generation increases to approximately 4.5 W. 50 mΩ contact resistance: Heat generation reaches approximately 11 W, creating a significant thermal load inside the enclosed junction box.

More importantly, poor electrical connections can trigger a self-reinforcing failure cycle: heat generation → accelerated oxidation and material degradation → increased contact resistance → even more heat generation. Problems such as poor soldering, inadequate crimping, and incomplete connector mating can all contribute to this process, potentially resulting in junction box overheating, melting, arcing, or even fire.

Function 2: Bypass Protection

The bypass diode acts as a safety mechanism in a PV junction box. It remains inactive under normal conditions but provides an alternative current path when partial shading or cell abnormalities occur, helping reduce hot spot risks.

Solar cells are connected in series, so the same current flows through each cell. When a cell is shaded by leaves, bird droppings, or dust, or damaged by microcracks, its current-generating capacity decreases.

The surrounding cells continue driving current through the affected cell, forcing it into reverse bias. The cell then consumes electrical power and converts it into heat, creating a hot spot. Excessive heat can damage the backsheet, detach solder ribbons, crack the glass, or even cause fires.

How Does a Bypass Diode Work?



Normal Operation: The diode remains reverse-biased, allowing the cell substring to operate normally with only minimal reverse leakage current. Partial Shading: When the substring voltage reverses and reaches the diode's forward conduction threshold, the diode turns on, allowing current to bypass the affected section.

This provides two key benefits:



Hot Spot Mitigation: The diode limits the reverse voltage across the affected cell, reducing excessive heat buildup. Power Generation Protection: Only the protected substring, approximately one-third of the module, is bypassed. The remaining sections can continue generating electricity without allowing one shaded cell to restrict the entire module string current.

Function 3: Sealing and Electrical Insulation

The PV junction box acts as a protective enclosure, isolating electrical components from the external environment and preventing accidental contact.

It contains exposed conductive parts and must maintain reliable protection under DC voltages of up to 1500 V and 25–30 years of outdoor exposure. Its protection relies on three key design features:



Waterproofing and Dust Protection: Sealing silicone bonds the junction box to the module, while potting compound fills internal gaps and cable outlets use locking seals. Mainstream products typically meet IP67 or IP68 protection ratings.

Electrical Insulation: Adequate creepage distances and electrical clearances, along with withstand voltage and wet leakage current tests, help ensure electrical safety. Weather Resistance and Flame Retardancy: Enclosures commonly use modified engineering plastics such as PPO, offering resistance to UV exposure, temperature variations, and damp heat, as well as flame-retardant properties.

When sealing fails, moisture ingress can trigger a chain reaction: reduced insulation resistance → increased leakage current → metal corrosion → higher contact resistance and overheating. This highlights how the three core functions of a PV junction box are interconnected. Failure in one area can compromise overall electrical and thermal safety.

Additional Functions of a PV Junction Box

Beyond its three core functions, a PV junction box also provides several additional benefits:



Mechanical Fixing and Strain Relief: Cable locking structures prevent pulling forces during installation and operation from affecting internal electrical connections.

Heat Dissipation: Copper terminals help conduct and dissipate heat, while potting materials provide insulation and assist with heat transfer from bypass diodes.

System Connectivity: Connectors ensure reliable electrical connections between modules and inverters. Mixing connectors from different manufacturers is generally not recommended due to potential compatibility and safety issues. Smart Function Integration: The junction box provides an installation point for power optimizers, rapid shutdown devices, and module-level monitoring systems.

At QC Solar, we focus on reliable PV connection solutions designed to support safe and efficient solar power systems. Explore our product range to learn more about our solutions for solar module connectivity and system reliability.

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