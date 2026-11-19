MENAFN - GetNews) Xi'an City,Shaanxi Province,China - November 19, 2026

1. 50-Year Heritage & Global Achievements (Brand Culture Zone)Under the theme "Fifty Years of Forging Ahead, Crafting Dreams to New Heights," the brand hall highlights SIGMARISE 's 50-year manufacturing history, global business presence, and international qualifications including ISO, CE, and EAC certifications, highlighting our solid manufacturing base and brand strength.

2. Precision Engineering & Safety Components ZoneThe new space features dedicated display areas for core elevator safety and mechanical components, including overspeed governors, safety gear, oil buffers, door operators (40/60 door systems), and control cabinets. These close-up displays demonstrate SIGMARISE 's strict quality standards in safety engineering and manufacturing precision.

3. Human-Machine Interface (HMI) & Smart Controls ZoneThe HMI area showcases the latest Car Operating Panels (COP), Landing Operating Panels (LOP), multi-functional LCD displays, and modern touch interfaces, offering flexible and stylish customization options tailored to diverse architectural design requirements.

Strengthening Global Partnerships"The upgraded showroom is more than a visual enhancement; it serves as a powerful bridge connecting SIGMARISE with our global clients," said Emma from SIGMARISE. "By integrating precision craftsmanship, safety technologies, and brand history into one space, we are fully equipped to deliver an unparalleled experience and technical confidence to our international partners."

The new showroom is now officially open for visitation. SIGMARISE warmly invites customers, partners, and industry experts worldwide to schedule a visit and explore our latest innovations.

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About Us

In today's built environment, vertical transportation is an essential part of modern architecture, ensuring safety, efficiency, and seamless mobility with in residential, commercial, and public buildings facilities are equipped with advanced processing equipment and strict inspection procedures to ensure consistent product performance and compliance with international standards.