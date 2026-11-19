WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) supports the proposed amendment to the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA) that would clarify the definition of computational load sites by excluding facilities and equipment primarily used to provide internet access and other covered communications services. This distinction would help preserve the bill's intent on large-scale computing operations while protecting infrastructure essential to American businesses and communities.Javier Palomarez, USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“America must continue investing in the technologies and infrastructure that drive economic growth and keep our nation competitive. Artificial intelligence and cloud computing are creating tremendous opportunities for American businesses, and the data centers supporting these advancements deserve continued investment. We must also recognize the importance of the communications networks that businesses, families, and essential public services depend on every day. For Main Street America, reliable and affordable internet and telephone services are necessities, not luxuries. The facilities supporting these networks serve different functions than major computing operations, and federal policy should reflect those differences. Congress must ensure that efforts to address the electricity demands of large data centers do not inadvertently burden the networks that have, for decades, kept our economy connected. We can promote innovation, protect consumers, and strengthen America's infrastructure without sacrificing any of these priorities.”The USHBC urges Congress to adopt the amendment while preserving BAAJA's broader objectives of modernizing federal permitting, strengthening energy infrastructure, and protecting American consumers and small businesses from unnecessary costs.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sectors, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Katherine Machado O'Hara

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Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Calls for Protecting Broadband Infrastructure in Bipartisan Permitting Reform News Provided By United States Hispanic Business Council November 20, 2026, 00:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Politics, Technology, U.S. Politics



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