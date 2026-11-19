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IsMySiteBad evaluates 31 website factors, providing an overall grade, prioritized recommendations and insights into website readiness for AI-powered search.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boise WEB, an Idaho-founded web design and digital marketing company, has announced the launch of IsMySiteBad, a free online website analysis tool designed to help small business owners identify problems, understand their websites' strengths and weaknesses, and make informed decisions about improvements.

The tool evaluates websites using 31 checks across seven categories, including visual design, mobile experience, trust and credibility, search engine optimization (SEO), conversion readiness, website health, and AI readiness. Business owners receive a detailed report with an overall letter grade, a numerical score out of 100, and recommendations organized by priority.

For many small businesses, a website serves as the foundation of their online presence. It introduces potential customers to their services, establishes credibility, and provides opportunities for visitors to make contact or request information. However, determining whether a website is performing effectively can be difficult without technical experience.

A website may appear professional while still having issues with mobile performance, search engine visibility, accessibility, or the information visitors need to make a decision.

IsMySiteBad was developed to make these issues easier to identify and understand. Rather than simply presenting technical data, the tool explains potential problems in plain language and provides practical recommendations for addressing them.

"Most small business owners know their website is important, but they don't always know how to tell if it's doing a good job," said Jason McKenzie of Boise WEB. "We wanted to give business owners a straightforward way to see what's working, what needs attention, and what they can do to make their website better."

One of the tool's notable features is its focus on AI readiness, an increasingly relevant consideration as consumers use AI-powered services to research businesses, compare providers, and find answers to questions.

In addition to reviewing traditional SEO factors such as page titles, headings, structured data, and content quality, IsMySiteBad evaluates factors that may influence how easily AI systems can access and interpret website information.

The report includes an AI crawler accessibility review covering platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Google, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot, and other AI services. It distinguishes between crawlers used for AI training, search indexing, and live information retrieval, helping website owners better understand how their websites interact with these systems.

The analysis also reviews content clarity, structured data, and other elements relevant to making business information understandable to search engines and AI assistants.

Each website report includes desktop and mobile previews, category-level scores, and a prioritized list of recommended improvements. Issues are organized according to their impact on the overall score, helping business owners determine where to focus their attention first.

Recommendations may address slow-loading pages, missing business information, unclear calls to action, SEO issues, or opportunities to improve website credibility.

For business owners who work with a web designer or developer, the report also generates a ready-to-use message summarizing important findings. This allows users to communicate identified issues without needing to understand every technical detail themselves.

The automated analysis combines technical checks with AI-assisted evaluations. While it provides a useful starting point, some findings may benefit from additional review by a website professional.

Founded in Boise in 2009, Boise WEB has helped hundreds of small businesses establish and improve their online presence through website design, hosting, website management, and local SEO services.

The company works with small businesses throughout the United States, emphasizing practical solutions, transparent communication, and helping business owners maintain ownership and control of their websites.

The launch of IsMySiteBad extends that approach by giving business owners access to website evaluation information they can use independently or discuss with their existing web professionals.

Business owners can learn more and analyze their websites at .

About Boise WEB

Founded in Boise, Idaho, in 2009, Boise WEB provides website design, hosting, website management, graphic design, website migration, and local SEO services for small businesses throughout the United States. The company focuses on affordable, effective web solutions, clear communication, and helping business owners maintain control over their online presence. Learn more at .

Jason McKenzie

Boise WEB

+1 208-514-2556

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Boise WEB Launches Free Website Analysis Tool to Help Small Businesses Improve Their Online Presence News Provided By Boise WEB November 20, 2026, 00:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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