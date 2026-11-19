MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 20 (IANS) The Republican-controlled US Senate rejected a war powers resolution that could have blocked US President Donald Trump from ordering further strikes against Iran.

The vote came roughly two weeks after Republicans suffered stunning losses in the midterm elections, with the war, which led to a surge in oil prices, widely seen as one contributing factor.

The resolution failed by a vote of 48 to 51 in the upper chamber. Three Republicans -- Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky -- joined Democrats in supporting it, while John Fetterman, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, voted against it.

The resolution had previously passed the US House of Representatives in September, Xinhua news agency reported.

The latest vote suggested that "while many prominent Republicans have conceded that public antipathy for the war cost them their congressional majorities, the message from the voters has not changed the party's position on it," according to a report by The New York Times (NYT).

The NYT also noted that since the conflict began on February 28, the US Congress has held a total of 21 Iran war powers votes, including six in the House and 15 in the Senate.

On June 23, the US Senate passed a war powers resolution on Iran seeking to restrict Trump from launching further military operations in Iran without congressional approval, marking the first time such a measure has cleared both chambers of Congress since the conflict began in February. Some US media outlets previously described the resolution's passage as largely symbolic.

After the November 3 midterm elections, US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said "we are going to end the war" with Iran, noting that there will be support from some Senate Republicans.