MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Nov 20 (IANS) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the country does not accept the continuation of a war of attrition, and will not allow the situation to persist for a long time.

IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi made the remarks at a conference in Tehran, adding that Iran also does not accept the "neither war nor peace" situation, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Iran's official news agency IRNA.

He said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept the continuation of a war of attrition and will not let this situation persist for a long time. We will bring the war to a definitive conclusion. This matter will either be settled on the battlefield, or the United States must accept Iran's conditions."

He underlined that Iran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz unless the United States meets its conditions in a verifiable manner, stressing, "We will not enter the nuclear issue until the matter of the Strait of Hormuz is resolved."

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the region, and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was achieved between the warring parties on April 8. On June 18, Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on ending the war in the region on all fronts.

Under the MoU, the two countries were scheduled to hold negotiations within 60 days, ending on August 17, to reach a final agreement on Iran's nuclear program and the removal of sanctions. However, they failed to make sufficient progress toward a deal as tensions continued to escalate.