SGRY Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether Surgery Partners, Inc. Is Obtaining A Fair Price For Its Shareholders
The proposed transaction may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their rights and options at no cost or obligation. We would handle any matter on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the sale of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) to HealthSpan Partners for $23.50 in cash per share.
Halper Sadeh encourages Surgery shareholders to click here to learn more about their rights and options free of charge at (212) 763-0060 or ......
The investigation concerns whether Surgery and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Surgery shareholders; (2) conduct a fair sales process free of any conflicts of interests; and (3) disclose all material information for Surgery shareholders to evaluate the transaction.
On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
One World Trade Center
85th Floor
New York, NY 10007
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
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