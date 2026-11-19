MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the First Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Purana Qila in Delhi on Friday.

PM Modi will also address the gathering, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Being held from November 20 to 22, the Forum aims to celebrate the rich and interconnected civilisational heritage of the region, strengthen people-to-people ties and promote cross-cultural dialogue and cooperation, the official said in a statement.

“The initiative builds upon the proposal made by the Prime Minister at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China in 2025 to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the SCO framework. The proposal was subsequently welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration of SCO,” the MEA said in a press release.

The proposal was subsequently welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO.

"The inaugural ceremony will feature "Civilisations in Conversation - Cultural Show", a presentation combining music, dance, visual storytelling and narration. Based on the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The World Is One Family", it will highlight cultural connections across India and Eurasia, the statement said.

The Forum will also feature exhibitions showcasing India's archaeological, artistic and literary heritage titled "ASTITVA – The Essence of Our Existence".

It will offer an immersive account of Delhi's history through archaeological evidence dating from 1200 BCE to 1200 CE, including excavated remains, artefacts, architectural fragments and other significant discoveries.

The "Mahabharat Scroll Pavilion - Anant: A Rare 18th Century Mahabharata Scroll" will showcase an illustrated scroll reflecting India's rich epic and artistic traditions, the statement added.

“Four thematic sessions will be held on 21 and 22 November, bringing together scholars, academics, subject experts and cultural representatives,” the press release added.

Discussions will cover cultural expressions such as music and performing arts, textiles, cuisine, traditional games; shared traditions in art and architecture; language and literary traditions, including scripts and manuscripts; and monastic trails and philosophical traditions.

Pakistan has nominated Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Masood Malik, to represent the country at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue.

"The Pakistan government has nominated Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, to represent Pakistan at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue to be held in New Delhi from November 20 to 22," Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement on November 14.