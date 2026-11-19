India Reaffirms Strategic Ties With Oman on Their National Day

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): India on Thursday extended warm greetings to the Sultanate of Oman on the occasion of its National Day, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirming India's commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries. In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Muscat conveyed its greetings to His Majesty and the people of Oman, wishing them continued prosperity, progress and happiness.

"Embassy of India, Muscat extends its warmest greetings to His Majesty and to the people of the Sultanate of Oman on the occasion of Oman's National Day!" the embassy said. Embassy of India, Muscat extends its warmest greetings to His Majesty and to the people of the Sultanate of Oman on the occasion of Oman's National Day! May this special occasion bring continued prosperity, progress and happiness to the people of Oman. May the longstanding bonds of friendship and people-to-people ties between India and Oman grow even stronger in the years ahead. #NationalDayofOman - India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) November 19, 2026

The embassy further expressed hope that the occasion would bring continued prosperity and progress to Oman and that the longstanding friendship between the two countries would grow stronger. "May this special occasion bring continued prosperity, progress and happiness to the people of Oman. May the longstanding bonds of friendship and people-to-people ties between India and Oman grow even stronger in the years ahead," it added.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also extended his greetings to Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, the government and the people of the Sultanate on the occasion. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Warm felicitations to FM @badralbusaidi, the Government and people of the Sultanate of Oman on their National Day. Committed to further strengthening our Strategic Partnership."

India and Oman share longstanding ties, with both sides continuing to work towards strengthening their strategic partnership and people-to-people connections. Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu held talks with UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri amid the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia and its impact on regional airspace operations.

During the meeting on Thursday, the two sides agreed to establish a technical trilateral committee involving India, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to address operational challenges and work towards coordinated solutions, Naidu said.

In a post on X, the Civil Aviation Minister described his meeting with the UAE Minister as forward-looking and highlighted the need for greater regional coordination.“Had a forward-looking meeting with H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism of the UAE, amid the evolving geopolitical situation and its impact on regional airspace operations. We agreed to establish a technical trilateral committee comprising India, Oman and the UAE to address operational challenges and work towards coordinated solutions,” Naidu said. He further said the meeting laid the groundwork for upcoming technical discussions between the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Middle East (MID) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions later this month. (ANI)