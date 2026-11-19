MENAFN - GetNews)"Digital Simulation Controls Meet the 3D Pipe Bending Machine in Heshun Systems"

Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu, China - November 19, 2026

A 3d pipe bending machine uses programmed feeds, rotations and bends to produce a spatial tube. Digital simulation helps an operator examine that sequence before forming material. In Heshun's automatic system, the control workflow links geometric input to a view of the proposed bending process. Its practical purpose is to make the route easier to review while retaining the measured adjustments needed to produce the physical component.

Connect design coordinates with machine movements

A tube design can be described by spatial coordinates, while a bending program needs machine movements. Feeding advances the stock to the next bend position. Rotation establishes the bend plane, and bending forms the specified change in direction. A usable control workflow needs a consistent relationship between these descriptions. Heshun's automatic bending controls support coordinate input and conversion of bending values. The system also permits imported three-dimensional images during program preparation. These functions help bring the geometry into the programming process, where the intended sequence can be examined.

The data origin and direction remain important. A reversed starting end or inconsistent coordinate reference can change the interpretation of a route. The program review should establish how the component is located in the machine before relying on a converted set of movements.

Use the simulation to inspect the developing shape

The tube changes its occupied space after each bend. A movement that was clear for the straight blank may bring an already formed leg close to the machine. Simulation allows the developing shape and its sequence to be reviewed before a material trial.

The displayed result can be rotated and enlarged in Heshun's control workflow. That is useful for examining the relationship between successive bends. The operator can review whether the proposed sequence reflects the intended component and investigate a movement that appears awkward.

The accuracy of the representation depends on the input and setup it describes. A program view should correspond to the installed tooling and intended machine arrangement. Changes to those conditions need attention before a previously reviewed route is reused.

Keep geometry review separate from forming compensation

A digital model represents geometry, while the stock undergoes physical deformation. After unloading, springback can alter the final angle. Tool contact and material condition also influence the released component. Those effects require measured trials even when the displayed route is geometrically plausible.

A 3d pipe bending machine therefore needs a workflow for refining the manufacturing values without losing the original design reference. Heshun's controls provide correction values during program editing. That separation helps retain the relationship between the nominal component and the adjustments used to form it. The correction should have an identifiable purpose. Record the dimensional result that led to it and keep the associated material and tooling conditions. Unexplained adjustments can accumulate until the saved program no longer offers a clear starting point for the next production run.

Review the individual steps before automatic running

A spatial sequence contains several decisions beyond the final bend angles. The tube needs to reach each position with adequate clearance and remain securely located during the required movements. Tool selection and the order of operations need to support that route.

Heshun offers automatic bending arrangements including multi-die and left-right configurations. The relevant control review depends on which arrangement is selected. A program intended for one machine or tooling layout should not be treated as interchangeable with another solely because the finished tube is the same.

Stepwise review can help operators understand where a difficult movement occurs. It also makes the relationship between the program and the developing component more explicit. Any trial operation still needs to follow the machine's operating instructions and the site's established production procedures.

Manage program changes during production

Once a trial produces the accepted component, the production program becomes a controlled operating reference. Its identity needs to connect to the component revision and the tool set. This helps distinguish a planned design change from an adjustment made to restore the existing result. The automatic controller includes program password protection and a history of data changes. Those functions support accountability for the values used in a run. Their usefulness depends on an operating method that explains who makes changes and how the revised process is accepted.

Retain successful conditions rather than only the latest file. A saved program can lose context if the stock or tooling has changed since it was created. A short setup record associated with the program makes recovery more practical for another operator or shift.

Judge digital functions by the production problem they solve

Simulation can help reduce uncertainty in the proposed route, but its value should be assessed against the actual work. A complex component with several plane changes presents a different programming task from a simple repeated bend. Select trial parts that exercise the functions important to the project.

Measure preparation and setup recovery as well as automatic cycle time. A control workflow can be useful because it makes a difficult sequence easier to understand or revise. That benefit deserves evaluation alongside the machine's movements and tooling arrangement.

The final test remains the accepted physical tube. A 3d pipe bending machine needs to deliver the specified geometry under defined production conditions. Digital preparation and measured qualification complement each other, providing a clearer route from design information to a repeatable manufacturing program.

Separate a software update from a component program change

Updating control software and editing the values for a tube are different activities. A component program describes the manufacturing sequence for a particular shape. A control software change can affect the environment in which programs are entered or executed. The operating method should keep these changes distinguishable.

Heshun's automatic system includes an online upgrade function. For an installed machine, update planning needs to follow the applicable equipment instructions and support arrangement. A new software function should be evaluated against the tasks the production team expects to use.

Retain a recoverable reference for the accepted production process when changes are introduced. The team needs to know which component programs and settings were used before the change and how the required output will be checked afterward.

This approach makes a digital improvement meaningful at the machine. The relevant result is a controlled transition that preserves the accepted component or enables an explicitly defined new task. A software label alone does not establish a change in dimensional capability or production rate.

Start with the spatial model and the inspection need

Provide a complete component drawing and explain how its geometry will be checked after forming. Include the actual tube specification and any difficult clearance features. These inputs allow the program workflow and equipment arrangement to be assessed together. To discuss simulation and automatic bending controls, share the tube information through and identify the movement or setup task that needs the clearest improvement.

About Us

Zhangjiagang Heshun Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., founded in 2001, occupies a total area of 60,000 square meters with total assets of CNY 130 million. The company employs over 50 staff members, including engineering technicians with intermediate or higher professional titles (28% of total workforce). It boasts one doctoral R&D team and holds one National First (Set) Major Technical Equipment Program certification and one provincial-level research project.

As a specialized manufacturer of metal tube processing machinery, Heshun Machinery focuses on R&D and manufacturing of metal tube forming equipment. The company has successfully developed internationally advanced tube bending machines and laser cutting machine software.

Its main products include five major series with over 180 models:

CNC Tube Bending Machines、Chamfering Machines、Tube Cutting Machines、Tube End Forming Machines、Automated Intelligent Production Lines All equipment features technical performance reaching domestic leading and internationally advanced levels. The company prioritizes product quality and technological sophistication, having developed more than 30 new products and obtained over 30 patents since its establishment. Recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise in 2018, Heshun obtained ISO 9001 Quality Management System Certification in 2015.