CAS KWCOB, a professional manufacturer specializing in high-power anti-glare COB downlights for commercial large-space scenarios, has achieved a landmark innovation in high-end architectural lighting. The brand's flagship 200W KWCOB deep anti-glare downlight has officially won the prestigious Aladdin Lamp Award for Best Product, honored as the“Oscar of the global lighting industry”. This authoritative industry recognition fully validates the product's outstanding advantages in low lumen depreciation, visual comfort with zero glare interference, technological innovation and long-term operational stability, making it a premium solution for airport terminal lighting, high-speed railway hall lighting and large-scale commercial building lighting projects worldwide.

Initiated by Guangya Frankfurt Exhibition Company, the Aladdin Lamp Award is one of the most authoritative and influential accolades in the global lighting industry. It undergoes rigorous evaluation by hundreds of professional industry experts worldwide, assessing entry products comprehensively in terms of technological innovation, practical application performance, energy-saving benefits and market value. Standing out from thousands of competing products, this victory strongly demonstrates the leading competitiveness of CAS KWCOB's self-developed core technology in the high-power commercial COB downlight sector. The brand's fluorescent crystal COB lighting products deliver far superior performance compared with ordinary traditional LED downlights.

The award-winning 200W downlight is part of CAS KWCOB's full 80W-200W anti-glare COB downlight product lineup, uniquely engineered for tall and spacious commercial environments. It is perfectly suited for core scenarios including airport terminals, high-speed railway waiting halls, large exhibition centers and major public architecture spaces. Powered by proprietary KWCOB core technology and equipped with an advanced fluorescent crystal COB light source and photoelectric-thermal integrated module, the product thoroughly solves the prevalent pain points of traditional lighting equipment: high energy consumption, severe glare, fast lumen depreciation, short service life and exorbitant long-term maintenance costs for large-area high-space lighting projects.

✓Visual Comfort: Deep cup optical structure, UGR≤19 with a shading angle over 30°.★Durability: Ultra-long service life of 5-10 years with high-efficiency heat dissipation.⚡Energy Saving: Rate of over 50% compared with conventional lighting solutions.

Boasting industry-leading core performance, this high-power recessed COB downlight features a professional deep cup optical structure and physical light-cutting design, strictly controlling the glare value within UGR≤19 with a shading angle over 30°. It effectively eliminates light reflection and glare interference caused by glass curtain walls and large-area indoor lighting, ensuring visual comfort for passengers and operational safety for staff in public transport hubs. Equipped with high-efficiency heat dissipation and low lumen depreciation technology, it delivers an ultra-long service life of 5-10 years, far exceeding the service cycle of traditional lighting fixtures. With an energy saving rate of over 50% compared with conventional lighting, it drastically cuts long-term electricity bills and high-altitude maintenance costs for large-space lighting operations.

As a premium anti-glare downlight for large and high commercial spaces, this product meets dual high color rendering standards of Ra≥80 and Ra≥90, accurately restoring the true colors and subtle details of objects and environments. It fully satisfies the high-standard lighting requirements for airport public areas, baggage claim zones, high-speed railway high-ceiling halls and large exhibition halls. Supporting recessed, surface-mounted and ceiling-mounted installation methods, the full range of CAS KWCOB high-power downlights (80W/100W/150W/200W) supports customized power solutions to fit diverse installation and illuminance requirements of various large-space scenarios.

CAS KWCOB's core competitive advantage lies in its exclusive fluorescent ceramic COB downlight technology and stable light output performance. Adopting premium glass lenses and mirror aluminum optical components - different from ordinary PC plastic optical downlights - the optimized KWCOB optical structure delivers uniform light distribution with zero light spillage. It serves as the preferred professional lighting product for large-scale public building renovation and new energy-saving construction projects. All series products support stable long-term operation for 5-10 years, effectively reducing lamp replacement frequency and overall operational costs for commercial lighting projects.

To fully showcase the technological strengths and practical engineering value of its full lineup of high-power anti-glare COB downlights, CAS KWCOB sincerely invites professional airport terminal lighting engineering contractors and large building space lighting designers to visit and communicate at the renowned Guangzhou International Lighting Exhibition. Our exclusive booth is located at B56, Hall 4.1.

As the world's premier professional lighting exhibition, the Guangzhou International Lighting Exhibition gathers global cutting-edge lighting technologies, innovative products and industry elites. At Booth B56, Hall 4.1, our professional technical team will provide one-on-one customized large-space anti-glare lighting solutions, display the complete lineup of KWCOB long-life downlights, and share mature engineering cases covering airport terminal lighting upgrades, high-speed railway hall lighting renovations and public building energy-saving lighting projects.

Booth Information

. Exhibition: Guangzhou International Lighting Exhibition

. Booth No.: B56, Hall 4.1

. Target Visitors: Airport terminal lighting engineering enterprises, large building space lighting designers, engineering contractors and industry partners

We sincerely welcome industry peers to Guangzhou to explore innovative high-quality anti-glare lighting solutions for large spaces!

About CAS KWCOB

CAS KWCOB is a professional brand focusing on the R&D and manufacturing of high-power deep anti-glare COB lighting fixtures, providing customized ODM, OEM and OPM cooperation services. Supported by self-developed KWCOB core lighting technology, the brand specializes in delivering high-efficiency, low-lumen-depreciation and 5-10 year long-life professional lighting solutions for airport terminals, rail transit hubs, large exhibition halls and high-end commercial spaces, earning wide recognition and positive reviews from global engineering merchants and professional lighting design teams.

About us

CAS KWCOB LIGHTING CO., LTD. is one of the first batch of key industry transformation companies of the model factory team from Songshan Lake Materials Laboratory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences(CAS). It has been equipped with the scientific achievement transformation platform of Dongguan Advanced Ceramics and Composite Materials Research Institute, and has established a professional LED lighting company integrating R&D, design, production and technical services.