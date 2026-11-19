MENAFN - GetNews) The new site compares maker and aftermarket replacements for 139 pool and spa part numbers, with Unicel, Pleatco and Filbur cross-references for filter cartridges.

United States - Nov. 19, 2026 - Pool Part Help (poolparthelp ), a new free website for pool and hot tub owners, has launched to solve a familiar headache: working out which replacement filter cartridge or part fits when the same item is sold under half a dozen different numbers. Enter the number from the old cartridge or part, and the site shows the maker's own part and every aftermarket alternative side by side.

At launch, Pool Part Help covers 139 part numbers (100 for pools and 39 for spas) and compares 881 replacement options from 236 brands. Part numbers come from brands including Hayward, Pentair, Jandy, Polaris, Intex, Hot Spring and Sundance, as well as the major filter brands Unicel, Pleatco and Filbur.

“Pool filters are a cross-reference puzzle,” said the Pool Part Help team.“Your cartridge might say one number on the end cap, the equipment manual lists another, and the filter brands each sell it under their own code. People end up buying the wrong size, or paying for the branded version when an equivalent was right there. We put every number for the same filter on one page.”

A dedicated filter cross-reference

Alongside its part pages, Pool Part Help offers a filter cross-reference lookup. Filter pages list the matching Unicel, Pleatco and Filbur numbers where they exist, so an owner holding any one of them can find the equivalents from the other brands, along with the equipment maker's own part.

How it works

1. Find the part number. It's printed on the end cap or label of a cartridge, or listed in the equipment manual.

2. Compare every option. Each part page shows the genuine OEM part and each aftermarket replacement, labelled clearly, with pack sizes and fitment.

3. Buy on Amazon. Shoppers check the current price and delivery on Amazon, and the site reminds them to confirm their model number on the product page.

What's covered

At launch, Pool Part Help includes:



Pool filter cartridges

Spa filter cartridges for hot tubs, including Hot Spring and Sundance models.

DE filter grids and other filter parts.

Salt cells for saltwater chlorine systems. Pool pump parts.

The site also publishes guides on common pool and spa parts.

Why it matters for pool owners

Filter cartridges are a regular expense, and pleated cartridges wear out over time even with careful cleaning. The team says owners who understand the cross-reference numbers can compare prices across equivalent brands with more confidence, and avoid the frustration of a cartridge that's a fraction of an inch too long or too short.

“Pack size matters too,” the team said.“A two-pack or four-pack can change the math completely, so we show pack sizes on every option.”

Kept up to date

Pool Part Help refreshes its pages every month, adding new replacement options as they appear on Amazon and checking that existing ones are still available.

Disclosure

Pool Part Help is free to use and supported by affiliate commissions. As an Amazon Associate, the site earns from qualifying purchases. Brand names and part numbers mentioned on the site are trademarks of their respective owners and are used only to describe compatibility. Pool Part Help is not affiliated with or endorsed by any pool, spa or filter maker.

About Pool Part Help

Pool Part Help (poolparthelp) compares every maker and aftermarket replacement for a pool or spa part number in one place, with Unicel, Pleatco and Filbur cross-references for filters. It covers pool and spa filter cartridges, DE filter grids, salt cells and pump parts.

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