With less than a week to go before Bauma Shanghai opens, we cordially invite industry partners, customers, and friends to visit us at Booth N5.589 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

At this year's show, we will present our engine parts products and solutions for construction machinery, with a focus on loaders and excavators. As a dealer for ISUZU, Hitachi, and Cummins, we specialize in engine parts for construction equipment and are committed to providing reliable products and professional service support to customers across the industry.

During the exhibition, our team will be on site at the booth to discuss product selection, supply support, and cooperation opportunities with you. Whether you are looking for parts supply, technical consultation, or a long-term partnership, we look forward to meeting you face to face at Booth N5.589.

Exhibition Information:

Event: Bauma Shanghai 2026

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC)

Booth: N5.589

We look forward to seeing you at the show. See you in Shanghai! See you at Booth N5.589!

About Us

Qicheng Machinery & Equipment (China) Co., Ltd. was established in 2006 and has 10 branches in China. Providing complete machinery and quality after-sales support solutions to customers in a wide range of industries including mining, construction, quarry and forestry.